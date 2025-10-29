Hibernian 0-1 Rangers: Jack Butland's late penalty save secures Danny Röhl's Gers back-to-back Scottish Premiership wins

Jack Butland heroically denied Jamie McGrath from the penalty spot in the 87th minute to see Rangers over the line at Hibernian and secure back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

The English goalkeeper's big stop from the spot, his third of the season, ensured Danilo's fifth-minute opener secured a crucial three points for the away side.

Danilo's second goal in as many games in the early exchanges wasn't a sign of things to come in the game. In what was Gers' first sniff at goal after an impressive Hibs start, Danilo coolly took the opener, setting himself with a touch of his feet from the edge of the area before drilling home a low effort.

What followed for the remaining 80 minutes failed to deliver on the promise of the first five, with Hibs struggling to break down Röhl's compact Rangers.

However, second-half substitute Junior Hoilett had the newly-appointed Rangers boss' heart in his mouth as he collided with James Tavernier and Connor Barron, who were also introduced in the second period.

Image: Danilo celebrates his opening goal for Rangers vs Hibs

Butland, who kept out McGrath when the Ireland international was at Aberdeen, did the same again which also secured Rangers' first clean sheet in 25 games, a dismal record stretching back to December in the Scottish Premiership.

The shutout also brings Hibs' run of 22 consecutive games at Easter Road where they've scored to an end, while also ending their 16-match unbeaten run at home.

With the away side serenading their new boss at full-time, Rangers now take their newly found momentum into the weekend's League Cup semi-final, where they take on Celtic.

Jack Butland is the hero for Rangers as he saves a late penalty against Hibernian to help the Gers to a 1-0 win

Rangers' Danilo fires home smartly from the edge of the box to give his side a 1-0 lead away to Hibernian

Souttar: Win is a small step to build momentum

Rangers' John Souttar:

"It's a big win for us. We've been really poor at the start of this season. It's important we get some momentum. And that's a small step tonight. I think it's a small step. But I thought we dug in.

"When Hibs had a lot of the ball, I thought we showed our character. First half, thought we were really good on the ball, but second half, we had to get the other side of us that grit.

"And obviously, the big man comes up with a big save at the end. And in the end, and that's what he does. It's a small step, but it's an improvement, something that's been missing."

Butland: I did my homework on McGrath

Rangers' Jack Butland:

"I faced him [McGrath] before, when he was at Aberdeen, and saved it and it went well then.

"It's always, it's always potluck. I'm happy, I did my homework a little bit, and it paid off. But it was, it was important for us. We're a young group. We're a new group that's learning that's been through a lot, really, some difficult times.

"So, like John said, the fight that we showed is something that we're really going to need going forward. So that was really good to see. And, yeah, just pleased I was able to help us out, and the boys fully deserve that."

Röhl: It's a fantastic start

Rangers boss Danny Rohl reflects on his sides 1-0 win over Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership.

Rangers boss Danny Röhl:

"A clean sheet and a one-nil win. I said to the boys that I'm very proud of them and the effort today. I think there's the spirit, the fighting spirit, until the end, and then, yeah, you deserve to win the game.

"Of course, we still have parts to improve, but how we work to get together as a group today was a huge, huge step forward. And now two wins in a row, it's a fantastic start.

"This is always good when you start in the game and you can create again. Believe then I think the first half we controlled well the game, and then the second half for me was about winning the balls in some deeper areas and having transition moments.

"We had some good ball-winning situations where we were not clinical enough. And this is what we have to improve, but to see the teams, how they run, how they exert effort, what they did on the pitch, together. I like it."

Gray: We've been masters of our own downfall

Hibs boss David Gray speaks after his team's 1-0 loss to Rangers at Easter Road.

Hibernian boss David Gray:

"We gifted them a goal first half. I don't think they really created much after that. I thought we had enough clear chances to get back into the game without really doing enough.

"And I think that that was probably down to bit of lucky quality, whether that's belief, whether it be final pass or crossing, our end product tonight wasn't where it needed to be.

"We missed a chance from a yard. We miss a penalty, which happens; people miss penalties, but they're big chances and big moments in the game.

"I think if we did get the goal, I think we might have gone on and won the game. But hindsight is a wonderful thing, and I think it makes it tougher to take.

"I don't think it's as if I can stand here and say, we got played off the pitch and we deserve to lose the game and we're well beaten. Because I don't, I don't think that.

"I don't feel that way at all, which isn't a bad thing in itself, if you flip that on its head. But I do think we've been masters of our own downfall a little bit with opportunities and games that were not taken. Players know that I've spoken about it enough. I've repeated it enough.

"The only way you correct that, as I've said before, is if we're not creating them, I'd be more concerned. You just keep putting yourself in that position and get ready to do it. The players are good enough to do it, and I believe they will turn."