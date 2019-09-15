Other matches

Sun 15th September

Sky Bet Championship

  • Huddersfield Town vs Sheffield Wednesday
  • 12:00pm Sunday 15th September
  • The John Smith's Stadium   (Att: 22754)
FT

Huddsf'ld 0

Sheff Wed 2

S Fletcher (10),S Winnall (72)

Huddersfield 0-2 Sheffield Wednesday: Garry Monk wins first Owls game

Report and highlights from the Sky Bet Championship clash at the John Smith's Stadium

Last Updated: 15/09/19 2:01pm

Sam Winnall celebrates his goal for Sheffield Wednesday
Garry Monk won his first game in charge of Sheffield Wednesday, beating Huddersfield - and fellow new manager Danny Cowley - 2-0 in the Sky Bet Championship.

Both coaches were appointed during the international break, and it was Monk who got off to the perfect start as Steven Fletcher nodded home in the 10th minute.

Huddersfield played some lovely football but lacked that finishing touch as Sheffield Wednesday sealed the victory in the 72nd minute with Sam Winnall glancing a header into the back of the net.

The result moves Sheffield Wednesday up two places into 10th on 12 points while Huddersfield remain second from bottom with just one point and are now winless in 17 league games.

