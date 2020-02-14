Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Hull City vs Swansea City.

Sky Bet Championship.

Hull City 4

  • L Da Silva Lopes (6th minute)
  • M Maddison (50th minute)
  • M Wilks (61st minute)
  • T Eaves (95th minute)

Swansea City 4

  • W Routledge (13th minute)
  • K Naughton (55th minute)
  • J Garrick (77th minute)
  • R Brewster (84th minute)

Hull 4-4 Swansea: Tom Eaves scores equaliser in eight-goal thriller

Report and highlights from the Sky Bet Championship clash at the KCOM Stadium

Friday 14 February 2020 22:03, UK

Second-half substitute Tom Eaves scored a dramatic late equaliser as Hull secured a hard-fought point in a thrilling 4-4 draw with Swansea at the KCOM Stadium on Friday night.

Leonardo Da Silva Lopes opened the scoring for the Tigers (6) and Wayne Routledge equalised shortly after to send the two sides in level at the break (14), before Marcus Maddison's first goal for the hosts made it 2-1 after 50 minutes.

Kyle Naughton then levelled for the Swans once more (55), but Mallik Wilks put Hull ahead for a third time just after the hour (61). A first league goal for Jordon Garrick (77) and a strike from Rhian Brewster (84) put Steve Cooper's visitors in front for the first time in the match, but Eaves slid home in stoppage-time to earn a deserved last-gasp equaliser (90+5).

The draw means neither side moves up or down in the Championship standings; Swansea sit five points outside the play-off places in ninth, while Hull's winless run continues, leaving them in 15th.

More to follow...

What's next?

Both sides are next in action on Saturday, February 22 at 3pm. Hull travel to Deepdale to face Preston, while Swansea host Huddersfield at the Liberty Stadium.

