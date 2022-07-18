Iceland 1-1 France: Early Melvine Malard goal cancelled out by Dagy Brynjarsdottir penalty but Iceland exit Euros

France forward Melvine Malard scored the fastest goal of the Women's Euro 2022 as Les Bleues drew with Iceland, who became the first side ever to go out of the tournament despite remaining unbeaten.

Iceland, who previously drew 1-1 with Belgium and Italy, maintained their quarter-final chances until their last group game, but Belgium's 1-0 win over the Italians secured them second spot in Group D on four points.

It took 43 seconds for forward Malard to put already-qualified France ahead with a low shot from the edge of the box, making it the quickest goal of this year's tournament so far.

But Iceland, who grew into the game as the first half wore on, continued to give absolutely everything in the second period, as Agla Maria Albertsdottir and captain Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir came close to scoring.

Corinne Diacre's France, one of the tournament favourites, saw two goals ruled out by VAR towards the end of the game before Iceland grabbed a consolation goal in the 12th minute of stoppage time through a penalty by Dagny Brynjarsdottir.

What's next?

France will take on the Netherlands in the final quarter-final on Friday at the New York Stadium in Rotherham; kick-off at 8pm.

Quarter-finals

Wednesday July 20

Quarter-final 1: England vs Spain - kick-off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium

Thursday July 21

Quarter-final 2: Germany vs Austria - kick-off 8pm, London Community Stadium

Friday July 22

Quarter-final 3: Sweden vs Belgium - kick-off 8pm, Leigh Sports Village

Quarter-final 4: France vs Netherlands - kick-off 8pm, New York Stadium

Semi-finals

Tuesday July 26

Semi-final 1: Winners quarter-final 1 vs Winners quarter-final 3 - kick-off 8pm, Bramall Lane

Wednesday July 27

Semi-final 2: Winners quarter-final 2 vs Winners quarter-final 4 - kick-off 8pm, Stadium MK

Final

Sunday July 31

Winners semi-final 1 vs Winners semi-final 2 - kick-off 5pm, Wembley