Inter Milan vs Barcelona. UEFA Champions League Semi-Final.
Giuseppe Meazza.
Inter Milan 4
- L Martínez (21st minute)
- H Calhanoglu (45th minute pen)
- F Acerbi (93rd minute)
- D Frattesi (99th minute)
Barcelona 3
- E Garcia (54th minute)
- D Olmo (60th minute)
- Raphinha (87th minute)
7-6
Inter Milan 4-3 Barcelona (Agg: 7-6): Davide Frattesi's winner decides Champions League semi-final thriller as Inter book final spot
Report as Inter Milan reach the Champions League final for the second time in three years; Davide Frattesi scored the winning goal against Barcelona; Francesco Acerbi's late equaliser sent the game into extra-time; Inter Milan will face either PSG or Arsenal in Munich on May 31
Wednesday 7 May 2025 00:05, UK
Davide Frattesi's extra-time goal decided a Champions League semi-final for the ages as Inter Milan beat Barcelona 7-6 on aggregate after a 4-3 second leg win at the San Siro.
The midfielder slotted home in the first half of the extra 30 minutes, climbing on top of the metal barriers to celebrate with the jubilant - and relieved - home fans and capping of an incredible European meeting that will go down in history.
It was a tie that drew level as the highest scoring semi-final - equal to Liverpool and Roma's own 7-6 thriller in 2018 - and entertained again after a 3-3 draw at the Estadio Olimpico de Montjuic last week.
The second leg followed a similar pattern too. Inter took a 2-0 lead in an impressive first half, with Lautaro Martinez - who had been an injury doubt until late on Tuesday - finishing a fine team move.
Then came the first controversy of the evening. Pau Cubarsi was deemed to have touched the ball first while challenging Martinez in the box by referee Szymon Marciniak, who waved away any Inter penalty claims.
However, after a VAR review and the referee consulting the pitchside monitor, that decision was overturned and Inter were awarded the penalty, with Martinez judged to have touched the ball before the defender.
Hakan Calhanoglu sent former Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny the wrong way and put the hosts in what seemed to be full control. In the aftermath, Inigo Martinez appeared to spit at Francesco Acerbi, but no action was taken during the game.
But Barcelona were a different prospect after the break and, within six early second half minutes, were level. Eric Garcia volleyed in the first, before Dani Olmo powered home a header to make it 2-2 on the night.
Hansi Flick's side were yet to lead in the tie, but finally edged their nose in front in the 87th minute. Raphinha saw his first effort saved by Yann Sommer, but was primed for the rebound which curled into the far corner.
- 21st: Martinez - 1-0 (agg 4-3)
- 45th minute: Calhanoglu pen - 2-0 (agg 5-3)
- 54th minute: Garcia - 2-1 (agg 5-4)
- 60th minute: Olmo - 2-2 (agg 5-5)
- 87th minute: Raphinha - 2-3 (agg 5-6)
- 90+3 minute: Acerbi - 3-3 (agg 6-6)
- 99th minute: Frattesi - 4-3 (agg 7-6)
But that lead lasted for all of five minutes as 37-year-old Acerbi turned the ball home for his first European goal to send the game into extra-time.
Inter too had the final say of a mesmerising Champions League semi-final, reaching the showpiece final for the second time in three years.
Player ratings
Inter: Sommer (7), Duimfries (7), Thuram (7), Martinez (7), Acerbi (7), Calhanoglu (6), Mkhitaryan (7), Barella (7), Bisseck (6), Dimarco (6), Bastoni (6).
Subs used: Augusto (6), Darmian (6), Taremi (6), Zielinski (6), Frattesi (7), De Vrij (6).
Barcelona: Szczesny (7), Eric Garcia (6), Cubarsi (6), Inigo Martinez (7), Gerard Martin (7), De Jong (7), Pedri (6), Yamal (7), Olmo (7), Raphinha (7), Ferran Torres (6).
Subs used: Araujo (6), Lopez (6), Lewandowski (6), Delgado (6), Fort (6), Gavi (6).
Player of the match: Denzel Dumfries.
The story in pictures...
Inzaghi: Inter players gave me everything
Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi: "First of all, I have to congratulate Barcelona - a really strong team.
"It took a super Inter - a round of applause for these guys, who put in two monstrous performances. I'm happy to be their coach. They gave me everything they had. It's right that they enjoy their success in this stadium.
"We had some problems but with heart, we went over every obstacle. We tried to play it with the qualities we have.
"After the first leg, we had the game plan in mind, but without the sacrifice and the help of all of us together, you can't do it. They [the players] deserve this final."
Flick: We deserved the final, but players can be proud
Barcelona boss Hansi Flick: "I know that everybody is disappointed now. We invested a lot in this game. Personally, I'm proud of my team, who gave everything. We will be back next season to try to win the Champions League.
"When you see the atmosphere of tonight's game, you want to come back. We have to accept the result. Inter's strikers are strong and experienced. We have a young team and we will improve. Our job is to make this team better and better. We can improve in defence, but also in attack.
"In the second half, we played better as a team compared to the first half. This is a tough defeat, but we have to stand up. This is a message I want to give to my players. I think my players deserved the final. When they will look at themselves in the mirror tonight, they can be really proud."
Dumfries: We go to the final with the same objective as two years ago
Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries to Amazon Prime: "A crazy match again. Seven goals today, it was incredible. I am very proud of the way we fought. I'm happy to go to the final and to help the team. I came back from injury so it was not easy to play two matches."
On Simone Inzaghi: "An amazing manager. Since I arrived, he's doing very good for the team. It's a compliment to everyone at the club. We go there [to Munich] to win."
On reaching the final again: "Two years ago, we lost in the final, we knew everything is possible. This year, we are going to the final with the same objective."
When is the Champions League final?
PSG or Arsenal await Inter Milan in the Champions League final.
It takes place at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany on Saturday May 31; kick-off 8pm.