Inter Milan 2-2 Bayern Munich (Agg 4-3): Harry Kane scores but Bundesliga side dumped out of Champions League

Former Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard scored against his old club to help Inter Milan to a 2-2 draw at the San Siro and send them through to the Champions League semi-finals 4-3 on aggregate.

It was Pavard's first goal for Inter after the France international joined from Bayern in 2023.

Harry Kane had levelled the quarter-final early in the second half but Inter swiftly turned the game around with goals from Lautaro Martnez and Pavard on a blustery night in Milan.

Eric Dier equalised with 14 minutes remaining to set up a nervy finale but Inter held firm and will now meet Barcelona in the semis - the same opponent they faced in the final four on the way to winning the Champions League under Jose Mourinho in 2010.

Image: Harry Kane misses out on yet another opportunity to win silverware

The other semi-final pits Paris Saint-Germain against Arsenal, who beat Real Madrid 2-1 at the Bernabeu to advance 5-1 on aggregate.

Inter had stunned Bayern last week, winning 2-1 to inflict the German team's first home defeat in European competition in almost four years.

The visitors had a few early opportunities, with the lively Pavard charging down an effort by Michael Olise and Alessandro Bastoni timing a last-ditch tackle to perfection to also deny Olise, who had gone clear on goal.

Inter managed to slow things down after a frantic start and began to have opportunities of their own, however it was Bayern who broke the deadlock seven minutes into the second half when Leon Goretzka fed Kane and the England forward steadied himself before firing past Federico Dimarco.

Inter were level again seven minutes later, though, as Lautaro bundled home from a corner, before more rapturous celebrations met Pavard's decisive header shortly after.

Dier converted from Serge Gnabry's cross to make for an uneasy end but the night belonged to Inter, with Bayern boss Vincent Kompany admitting he had "some regrets" across the two legs.

Story of the match in stats...