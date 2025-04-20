Ipswich 0-4 Arsenal: Leandro Trossard scores twice and Bukayo Saka shines as Gunners deny Liverpool Premier League title win on Sunday

Arsenal ensured Liverpool could not win the Premier League title on Sunday as they breezed to a 4-0 win at 10-player Ipswich, whose relegation is all but assured.

Mikel Arteta named eight of the team who beat Real Madrid in the Bernabeu on Wednesday night, including a first Premier League start for Bukayo Saka since December 21. And the Gunners scored two goals down Saka's flank inside the first 28 minutes.

For the first, Saka's cutback from the right was touched on by Martin Odegaard to Leandro Trossard, who poked home. The second was pretty much identical as Mikel Merino flicked another delivery on to Gabriel Martinelli, who could not miss from a few yards out.

It got easier for Arsenal, as Leif Davis raked down Saka's Achilles to receive a straight red card from Chris Kavanagh, with VAR agreeing with the call.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ipswich's Leif Davis was sent off for an ugly challenge on Bukayo Saka

Saka was then booed on every touch by the Ipswich fans - but the Arsenal winger ended an eventful first half by missing three big chances inside the box. He was then taken off before the hour mark and received treatment on the same leg that Davis challenged.

"I didn't see the tackle, it was quite fast," said Arteta to Sky Sports after the game. "It's a good decision from the referee. He's in a bit of pain but thankfully it doesn't look anything too serious."

Image: Saka came off before the hour mark and received treatment on his Achilles

Both teams played the second half at near-walking pace, though Arsenal did up the ante at a corner from which came their third goal. The Gunners went short through Declan Rice and Odegaard, the former slipping in Trossard who found the net for his second.

After Odegaard had hit the post and as the clock ticked towards stoppage time, Arsenal substitute Ethan Nwaneri came off the bench to score the fourth and final goal via a double deflection.

The two second-half goals summed up Ipswich's lack of motivation and the harsh reality they now face. Wolves' win at Manchester United means they are now 15 points from safety with only 15 points able to be won, with a much worse goal difference than 17th-placed West Ham.

Player ratings: Ipswich: Palmer (4); Tuanzebe (5), O’Shea (4), Greaves (5), Davis (2); Morsy (5), Cajuste (5), Enciso (6); Johnson (5), Hirst (5), J.Clarke (4)



Subs: Burgess (6), Taylor (6), Luongo (n/a), Chaplin (n/a), Delap (n/a)



Arsenal: Raya (6); White (7), Saliba (7), Kiwior (8), Zinchenko (7); Rice (7), Merino (8), Odegaard (7); Saka (8), Trossard (9), Martinelli (7)



Subs: Nwaneri (7), Lewis-Skelly (6), Sterling (6), Butler-Oyedeji (n/a)



Player of the Match: Leandro Trossard

Arsenal, meanwhile, are now 10 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool, who now cannot win the title until Wednesday evening at the earliest.

WATCH: All of Arsenal's goals

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Leandro Trossard scored in the 14th minute to put Arsenal ahead

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gabriel Martinelli doubled Arsenal's lead after a lovely flick-assist from Mikel Merino

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Trossard scored his second goal to put Arsenal 3-0 up

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ethan Nwaneri scores Arsenal's fourth goal

Analysis: 4-4-2? Has Arteta hinted at PSG plan?

Sky Sports' Sam Blitz:

Bukayo Saka started, Thomas Partey was on the bench. Mikel Arteta insisted his team selection had nothing to do with the Champions League semi-final with PSG, but it's definitely a template for such a huge game for the Gunners.

Partey's suspension for the first leg against the French champions was the one negative note in the conquest of Real Madrid - and this line-up hinted at how Arsenal may approach that huge last-four encounter on April 29.

When Arsenal beat PSG 2-0 in October, they played a 4-4-2 formation with Leandro Trossard partnering Kai Havertz up front. Trossard played the same role in this game against Ipswich - with Mikel Merino and Martin Odegaard rotating in the other forward role - and the Belgian starred with two goals.

But it was not just Trossard, Arsenal's entire front four strutted their stuff. Merino's slick flick for Gabriel Martinelli's goal was his ninth goal involvement in 13 games since being manifested into a striker.

The system suited Saka and Odegaard too. Both players created five chances each - the most out of anyone on the pitch.

"Some of the play, the way we connected with each other, the ball speed, positioning and understanding was exceptional," said Mikel Arteta at full-time.

Arsenal's front four in this 4-4-2 set-up was too much for Ipswich. The two questions are: will it be used to face PSG - and can it win again there?

Arteta: We want to delay the title for another week

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mikel Arteta revealed Saka had not suffered a serious injury after the challenge by Davis

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to Sky Sports:

"It's been a perfect week!

"Really happy with the performance, especially the way we started in 11 vs 11. The first 35 minutes were exceptional - we scored two but could have got three or four. After the game changed with the sending off we controlled the game well. We lacked a bit of threat but still scored two good goals. We rotated players and rested players - a good afternoon.

"Some of them were unable to start the game. Ben White hasn't played 90 minutes for some time, the same with Alex Zinchenko so they performed really well. A few positives to take from the game.

"There's still a lot of points to play for, we will still have to do quite a lot. We may have to delay another week the [title] for Liverpool. That's what we have to try to do.

"We have to maintain the standards, Wednesday we will have another tough game against Palace at home. The best preparation, the best way to be on top form and be in good confidence and the team flowing is to continue to perform and win the game."

Arsenal

Crystal Palace Wednesday 23rd April 7:30pm Kick off 8:00pm

McKenna: With 10 men it was impossible

Ipswich head coach Kieran McKenna to Sky Sports:

"A tough afternoon, two different games really. The first half an hour was really difficult, Arsenal played really well. We were at full stretch to try and compete with them, we had a few moments but their quality and execution was better than ours.

"After the red card and getting to half-time, I thought the players did really well in the second half. The game is almost done so you need to show the right values. We were disappointed to concede from two short corners because we did really well to limit them from open play.

"We had a couple of moments at the other end, you need to score and you only get one or two chances and you need them to find the corner. The opponent was too strong today when it was 11 v 11, with 10 men it was almost impossible.

"They are one of the best teams in the world with top, top individuals. You look at the right-hand side and White, Saka and Odegaard have been working together for years. We're in a different category to that. It's really tough, they executed better than us and showed their quality."

On the Davis red card: "I don't think it was a malicious one. Knowing Leif, I don't think he has that in him and I've worked with him for three seasons. I've seen the replay, he's caught him high. I don't think there's any ill intent trying to injure an opponent, but the referee's given it to him, but we have to get on with it."

Story of the match in stats...