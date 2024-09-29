Ipswich 2-2 Aston Villa: Liam Delap rescues dramatic draw as Unai Emery's side miss chance to go second

Ipswich drew their fourth Premier League game in a row after coming from behind to rescue a valuable point in a dramatic 2-2 draw with Aston Villa.

The visitors, who had the chance to rise to second in the Premier League with a win, were pegged back early on when Liam Delap swept home Jack Clarke's low cross, beating Emi Martinez at his near post.

Villa's bounce back was impressive, though. Some messy defending gifted Morgan Rogers the chance to equalise, and he did so with aplomb, netting his first of the season after Jacob Greaves' hopeless clearance.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Liam Delap opens the scoring for Ipswich Town against Aston Villa!

Ollie Watkins completed the turnaround - the league's most effective forward behind Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah during Unai Emery's time in charge - as he peeled off Axel Tuanzebe and Dara O'Shea to meet Leon Bailey's cross and plant a header beyond Arijanet Muric.

Team news: Missing McGinn Kieran McKenna made three changes from the XI that drew at Southampton, with Kalvin Phillips, Jack Clarke and Chiedozie Ogbene all handed starts.

Aston Villa captain John McGinn picked up a hamstring injury in the win over Wolves last weekend, and was replaced by Leon Bailey.

But there was a sting in the tail, with more than just a hint of bad luck. Sam Morsy, already on a booking, launched into a tackle on Jaden Philogene in the middle of the park and appeared to go over the top of the ball. Referee Stuart Attwell had a long think, before awarding a free-kick with no further punishment.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie Redknapp and Ashley Young give their thoughts on whether Ipswich's Sam Morsy should have been sent off against Aston Villa.

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"Morsy was really lucky. It was definitely a second yellow," said Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp. Two minutes later, Ipswich were level.

Substitute Jack Taylor fed Omari Hutchinson after a Villa move broke down and he found Delap, who charged at Martinez, gave the goalkeeper the eyes, and buried a low strike in the far corner.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Liam Delap scores again to put Ipswich Town level against Aston Villa!

The sublime breakaway effort was almost repeated with nine minutes left when Clarke carried the ball and played through Burns, but Pau Torres made a goal-saving block.

Villa escaped, having registered fewer shots on target and a lower average xG than Ipswich. They host Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Player ratings: Delap delight! Ipswich: Muric (6), Tuanzebe (5), O'Shea (6), Greaves (5), Davis (8), Morsy (6), Phillips (5), Ogbene (5), Hutchinson (8), Clarke (7), Delap (9).



Subs: Burns (7), Taylor (6), Luongo (n/a), Szmodics (n/a), Hirst (n/a).



Aston Villa: Martinez (8), Digne (7), Pau (7), Diego Carlos (5), Konsa (6), Tielemans (6), Onana (6), Ramsey (6), Rogers (8), Bailey (7), Watkins (6).



Subs: Duran (5), Philogene (6), Maatsen (n/a), Barkley (n/a), Buendia (n/a).



Player of the Match: Liam Delap

Story of the match in stats...

Emery faces tough balancing act

Sky Sports' Laura Hunter:

Perhaps it's usual for a team playing in their first European competition since 2010-11 to have one eye on a midweek meeting with Bayern Munich. The problem with that, though, is you take your focus off the task at hand.

Image: Unai Emery frustrated after Ipswich draw

Villa had the chance to move level on points with Premier League leaders Liverpool on Super Sunday. But from the moment Liam Delap squirmed his eighth-minute strike beneath Emi Martinez, it became clear that Villa were in for an arduous afternoon at Portman Road.

And moments, or results, like this will prove costly if they creep into weekend displays where Champions League commitments may be interfering. Villa weren't really at the races, especially in the second half, generating just three shots and 0.15 worth of xG after the break. The caution was clear.

Image: Morgan Rogers heat map vs Ipswich

A positive will be gleaned from the continued form of Morgan Rogers, however, who netted his first goal of the season to level at 1-1. His physicality and ball carrying capability were missed when he was withdrawn in the 64th minute - presumably to protect him ahead of Wednesday.

Unai Emery now faces the biggest balancing act of his Villa career. "We are thinking only about the next match, which is Ipswich," he said at his pre-match press conference. His side's performance would suggest otherwise.

Analysis: Davis should be knocking on England's door

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones:

With England having to shoehorn centre-backs to play as left-backs, there is a huge argument developing that Ipswich's creative force in Leif Davis should be in the conversation for a call-up. Luke Shaw can't get fit. Ben Chilwell can't get a game. On current form there isn't a better English left-back playing in the Premier League.

Image: Leif Davis created seven chances for team-mates against Villa

Davis was full of guile as Ipswich properly announced themselves at the Premier League party in a performance full of fight, verve and quality. Most of that quality came down the left flank where Davis was operating.

He created a whopping seven chances for his team-mates. Only Bukayo Saka against Leicester on Saturday has created more in a single game this season. On another day, Davis could have walked away with a hat-trick of assists.

His pass to send Liam Delap through on goal in the first-half was bordering on world-class as he showed yet again that his left-foot is a wand. And is something the national team should be checking out.