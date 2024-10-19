Ipswich Town 0-2 Everton: Iliman Ndiaye and Michael Keane score first-half goals as Toffees resurgence continues

Everton's autumn resurgence continued as first-half goals from Iliman Ndiaye and Michael Keane secured them a first away win in 16 games in all competitions at Ipswich.

The 2-0 victory didn't flatter the visitors, who showed their defensive resilience in the second half to record a second straight clean sheet of the campaign.

It is now four games unbeaten for Everton, who remain in 16th place on eight points - but are now five points clear of the relegation zone.

Image: Everton have ended a run of 12 successive away Premier League games without a clean sheet

Sean Dyche said: "I thought it was a good performance in many different ways and we were effective in attack. We controlled the game well, especially as these came up with a fantastic season last season but we have a more experienced group and that showed with how we managed the game.

"We had a couple of give-aways this season, but today the shape was good, the commitment to get bodies behind the ball and we scored two very pleasing goals. We had numerous chances and we could have gone in further ahead."

The Tractor Boys had wasted a golden opportunity to take the lead through Jack Clarke but he skied his effort high over the bar and they were also denied a first-half penalty when referee Michael Oliver was called to the VAR screen to reverse his initial decision.

The referee pointed to the penalty spot in the 26th minute when Clarke went down following what appeared to be a challenge by Dwight McNeil but, after being called to the VAR screen, Oliver ruled it out.

Ipswich - who were beaten heavily at West Ham before the international break - remain winless in 17th position after a second home defeat of the season.

Player ratings Ipswich: Muric (6), O'Shea (5), Woolfenden (5), Burgess (5), Davis (6), Morsy (5), Phillips (5), Burns (5), Hutchinson (6), J. Clarke (6), Delap (6).



Subs: H. Clarke (6), Taylor (6), Chaplin (6), Szmodics (6), Hirst (5).



Everton: Pickford (7), Young (8), Tarkowski (7), Keane (8), Mykolenko (8), Gueye (7), Doucoure (7), Ndiaye (8), Harrison (7), McNeil (7), Calvert-Lewin (7).



Subs: Mangala (6).



Player of the Match: Michael Keane.

How clinical Everton put Ipswich to the sword

Image: Everton are unbeaten in their last six Premier League games against newly promoted sides

Everton have ended a run of 12 successive away Premier League games without a clean sheet, while home and away, the Toffees are just the fourth side to record as many as 20 shutouts in the competition since Dyche's first game in charge in February 2023.

By contrast, Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna revealed this week that defender Axel Tuanzebe faces months out after he was "very close" to losing his thumb in a freak accident at home before the international break.

Team news Ipswich made two alterations to the side beaten at West Ham. Luke Woolfenden and Cameron Burgess came in for Ben Johnson and Jacob Greaves.

Everton boss Sean Dyche handed starts to Michael Keane, Vitalii Mykolenko and Idrissa Gueye. Jarrad Branthwaite missed out as he continues his recovery from a thigh injury.

The fear is that Ipswich could very soon lose grip on their bid to ignite their quest for Premier League safety with their wait for a first win of the season extended to eight games.

Everton, who were without a top-flight victory on the road since at Burnley last December, capitalised on the defensive uncertainty that has been created by Tuanzebe's absence.

Goalkeeper Arijanet Muric is yet to play behind the same back line this season, but he was powerless to prevent Ndiaye giving the Merseysiders a 17th-minute lead when the Senegalese stepped onto a loose touch from Wes Burns to arrow his shot high into the net.

Image: Both of Iliman Ndiaye’s Premier League goals for Everton have come away from home, while aged 24 years and 227 days, he’s the youngest player to score in successive away games in the competition for the Toffees since Anthony Gordon in August 2022

Ipswich were then denied a penalty by VAR.

Everton felt they ought to have had a penalty in their 0-0 draw with Newcastle earlier this month when Dan Burn tangled with Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but they were then the beneficiaries of a decision in similar circumstances.

Clarke went to ground as he went to shoot with McNeil in close proximity. Referee Oliver initially felt no attempt had been made to play the ball but VAR Graham Scott advised him to overturn his decision.

McKenna: Inexplicable how it can be overruled "I find it inexplicable really how it can be overruled," said McKenna. "At the time it looked like a penalty. Of course I'm saying that from an Ipswich lens, but Jack dribbled past a couple of players, is about to shoot, there's every chance it's a goal and Dwight McNeil lunges across the line of the ball, right when he's on his back swing.



"Of course you can say then that it's Jack's foot that strikes Dwight McNeil, but Dwight McNeil lunges across the line of the ball in the penalty area which I don't think you can do as a defender. He hasn't touched the ball, he's not even made an attempt to play the ball and he's stopped Jack taking his shot.



"So I think it's a penalty. I understand how it's one that you could possibly debate, but what I can't understand is that, from all the directives we've had and everything I've experienced so far, unless it's a clear and obvious error then it won't be reviewed and the referee's decision on field will stand. That's for good reason, because the referee has the best view and he can also feel the action at full speed."

Everton maximised their escape by duly doubling their lead and there was nothing controversial about Keane's emphatic finish from an acute angle after good work from McNeil as Ipswich failed to clear a corner.

Ipswich didn't muster a shot on target until the 80th minute as Leif Davis' low corner was met by Conor Chaplin but - in keeping with Ipswich's day - he couldn't connect sweetly with his shot as Jordan Pickford made a routine save.

Calvert-Lewin ought to have added a third with the final kick of the contest after being released by Jack Harrison as Muric saved well, but the wait for a maiden victory of the campaign goes on for Ipswich.

Image: Michael Keane fires Everton into a 2-0 lead at Ipswich

McKenna said: "It ends up a poor day for us. I think the margins in the first half were very small between us producing a good performance and being in a good place at half-time.

"But there were chances missed, the goals they scored were poor from our point of view and of course the penalty decision which I find really hard to understand.

"The margins didn't go our way, we go in at half-time 2-0 down and in the second half we weren't able to produce a response that was good enough against a strong and experienced Premier League side."

Image: Liam Delap rues a missed chance against Everton

Analysis: Everton produce complete away performance

Image: Michael Keane celebrates after doubling Everton's lead

Sky Sports' Ben Grounds:

"You lose your first four and they go four games unbeaten. It has often been said of Dyche's time on Merseyside that Everton have been a streaky team. It was just before Christmas last year at Burnley that his team made it four wins on the bounce. They didn't win again for 14 Premier League matches, ending the run against the same opponents last April.

"But that in turn sparked a run of five wins in seven matches as Everton cantered towards safety. Dyche's men are in another purple patch. In the midst of a favourable run of fixtures, these are precisely the games you have to win, away against promoted sides.

"The win at Turf Moor last December was the last time Everton won on the road, so the significance of this victory should not be overlooked. Here, they always looked in control, scored goals when in the ascendancy and in Michael Keane have an unlikely goal threat.

"He took his finish - his second of the season - like a centre forward, showing Calvert-Lewin how it's done after the striker endured a frustrating afternoon. With Fulham, Southampton, West Ham and Brentford in the next four games, there is no reason why Everton's upturn in form can't continue long into November."

Everton on a roll - Opta stats

Image: Vitaliy Mykolenko clears under pressure from Wes Burns

After losing their first four league games of 2024-25, Everton are unbeaten in their last four (W2 D2), with this their first away win in the Premier League since December 2023 (2-0 against Burnley).

Ipswich remain without a win in the Premier League this season (D4 L4) - only in 2009-10 (first 14) and 2018-19 (first 11) have the Tractor Boys endured a longer winless start to an English league season.

Everton are unbeaten in their last six Premier League games against newly promoted sides (W4 D2), and haven't lost such an away game since November 2022 under Frank Lampard, suffering a 3-0 loss at Bournemouth.

Dwight McNeil has been involved in six of Everton's nine Premier League goals this season (3 goals, 3 assists - 67%); only Cole Palmer for Chelsea (11/16 - 69%) has been involved in a higher proportion of his side's goals in the competition this season.

Story of the match in stats...

What's coming up in the Premier League?