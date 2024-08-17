Ipswich 0-2 Liverpool: Arne Slot makes winning start at newly-promoted Town as Diogo Jota and Mo Salah score

Arne Slot made it a winning start to his Liverpool tenure as his side turned on the style in the second half to beat Ipswich Town 2-0.

Kieran McKenna's newly-promoted side restricted Liverpool to no shots on target in the first 45 minutes as their intensity and pressing made life hard for the Reds, but the difference in class soon shone through after the break.

Diogo Jota scored the first Premier League goal of the Slot era when gobbling up an expert pass from Mohamed Salah on 60 minutes before Salah got his own five minutes later and became the outright top scorer in Premier League opening-day matches with nine goals.

Ipswich were back in the top flight for the first time in 22 years after back-to-back promotions under McKenna, who signed a new deal at the club in the summer. The hosts played with vigour and organisation in the first half in front of a buoyant Portman Road crowd.

Quality openings were few and far between though with a lightning-quick counter-attack providing the best opportunity which ended with Omari Hutchinson's low strike being routine enough for Alisson.

Player ratings: Ipswich: Walton (6), Tuanzebe (6), Woolfenden (6), Greaves (7) Davis (6), Morsy (6), Luongo (6), Burns (6), Chaplin (6), Hutchinson (6), Delap (7)



Subs: Harness (6), Taylor (6), Al-Hamadi (6), Johnson (6), Szmodics (6)



Liverpool: Alisson (7), Alexander-Arnold (7), Quansah (5), Van Dijk (7), Robertson (6), Gravenberch (6), Szoboszlai (7), Mac Allister (7), Diaz (7), Jota (7), Salah (7),



Subs: Konate (7), Bradley (6), Gakpo (6)



Player of the Match: Salah

Liverpool, who finished third in Jurgen Klopp's last season, went up a level after the break with Jota able to force the opener on the hour mark following an assist by Salah. Jota had inexplicably headed wide in the 59th minute from a wonderful Trent Alexander-Arnold delivery but redeemed himself 60 seconds afterwards with a typically tidy finish.

Why wasn’t Wes Burns sent-off? Midway through the first half Ipswich winger Wes Burns escaped a second yellow card for deliberate handball after a challenge with Jota.



According to the laws of the game: “Players can be cautioned for handling the ball when stopping a promising attack” so as that incident took place out on the wing and with covering players nearby no card was shown. Additionally, VAR can’t intervene with second yellows.

Five minutes later it was 2-0 when Virgil van Dijk picked out Salah, who exchanged passes with Dominik Szoboszlai before steering a low finish home. That was one of 15 shots Liverpool attempted in a completely dominant second half where the task facing McKenna and his team this season was laid bare.

It is Manchester City away next for Ipswich.

Slot: We played like we hated the 12.30 kick-off!

Liverpool boss Slot speaking at his press conference:

"I have to give credit to Ipswich as they were aggressive and not afraid all over the pitch, they won more second balls and duels in the first half. That's why it was an equal. In the second half we won more duals and played the ball in behind. When teams play the risk of playing one-vs-one, when you have Luis Diaz, Mo Salah and Diogo Jota we had to use them - we did that better in the second half.

"I said to them at half-time if you want to win here you have to win your duels and make it a fight. Ibou [Konate] helped us as he won his duels straight away against the no.9 and that gave us ball possession - we should have scored more than two goals.

"Jurgen [Klopp] hated the 12.30pm kick-off and we played like we hated the 12.30pm kick-off as we weren't in the game in the first half. People told me there were no easy games in the Premier League and that showed today. Ipswich made it so difficult for us in the first half and there's more of that to come.

"It wasn't the first time in nine years that Liverpool have played well. I've inherited a really good team with great individuals. The players have to understand it wasn't enough in the first half. If they play at their maximum capacity then they can be really good. It was good to see the goals we scored."

Opta stats: Sensational Salah

Salah has now both scored and assisted in 32 different Premier League games, with only Wayne Rooney (36) doing so more in the competition's history.

In his 350th appearance for Liverpool in all competitions, Salah registered his 300th goal involvement for the club (212 goals, 88 assists).

Jota has been involved in 10 goals in his last 10 Premier League appearances for Liverpool, scoring seven and assisting three.

