Ipswich 1-1 Manchester United: Ruben Amorim held in first game by Omari Hutchinson equaliser after Marcus Rashford opener

Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw in Ruben Amorim's first game in charge despite Marcus Rashford's opener inside two minutes.

United's new era came with a new formation as Amorim switched to a back three and started Rashford up front from where he tapped in after just 81 seconds - but Ipswich deservedly took a point through Omari Hutchinson's deflected equaliser.

Amorim's side were second best in the first half although dominated possession in the second, yet still needed a brilliant save from Andre Onana to prevent Ipswich from claiming their first home victory in the Premier League.

"You have to give the man a chance," said Sky Sports' Roy Keane. "But the threat going forward, it's a huge problem for Man Utd. It's not good enough.

"Do I believe they have the quality to get them back to top four? Absolutely not. The evidence is not there. It's the same old stuff. Predictable and a real lack of quality."

Player ratings: Ipswich: Muric (7); Tuanzebe (6), O’Shea (7), Burgess (6), Davis (6); Morsy (7), Cajuste (7); Burns (7), Hutchinson (8), Szmodics (7); Delap (6).



Subs: Clarke (6), Taylor (6), Chaplin (n/a), Al-Hamadi (n/a).



Man Utd: Onana (7); Mazraoui (7), De Ligt (7), Evans (6); Amad (7), Casemiro (6), Eriksen (6), Dalot (7); Garnacho (6), Rashford (7), Fernandes (6).



Subs: Shaw (6), Ugarte (6), Zirkzee (6), Hojlund (6), Mount (n/a).



Player of the Match: Omari Hutchinson

Amad Diallo, operating at right wing-back, gave Amorim a dream start by surging down the right, burning past Leif Davis and Jens Cajust, before seeing his low cross into the middle tapped in by Rashford.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester United take an early lead at Ipswich thanks to a close-range finish from Marcus Rashford, the first goal of the Ruben Amorim era

But United did not build on their early opener and, instead, Ipswich had the better of the first half during which the VAR was temporarily inactive due to a fire alarm at Stockley Park.

Sammie Szmodics forced Onana to parry and then the Man Utd goalkeeper spread himself to superbly deny Liam Delap with his right arm from close range.

Amorim became more twitchy in the dugout although barely reacted when Hutchinson's curling effort found the top left corner after taking a deflection off Noussair Mazraoui's head shortly before the break.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Omari Hutchinson's stunner levels it for Ipswich

Garnacho forced a save from Arijanet Muric inside the opening 60 seconds of the first half but Onana stole the show at the other end, brilliantly keeping out Delap's close-range flick with his right foot.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Man Utd goalkeeper Andre Onana denies Ipswich's Liam Delap with a superb save

United had 70 per cent of possession in the second half and yet could not unlock Ipswich as Amorim introduced Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee with 20 minutes to play in search of a winner. It was Ipswich substitute Conor Chaplin, though, who nearly snatched it with his late effort from inside the box caught by Onana.

Amorim: The players were thinking too much - we need time

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ruben Amorim says United's system is not a concern and his team need to improve their understanding of the game

Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim told Sky Sports:

"My players were thinking too much in the game, you can feel it. Not just on the ball but where they are supposed to be. And that is hard. It's just two days with the team so it's really hard. We needed more physicality in the first half.

"It's a tough match, we lost some balls without pressure. You have to control the ball and the tempo of the game. They didn't do it but they really tried. They are really trying and they want this.

"They want this, the players want this, they don't know how to get it that was my feeling.

"We will try to find a lot of things about the players, we will need a lot of time to work out these things."

Manchester United started with a back three formation in the Premier League for the first time since April 2022 - a 4-0 defeat to Liverpool.

Keane: Same problems for United

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Roy Keane gives his honest judgement on Ruben Amorim’s first Premier League match.

Sky Sports' Roy Keane:

"He's got big problems. The lack of threat in the second half and Ipswich looked like they'd go on and win. They've not won at home all season. Same problems for Man Utd but he's only had a week with them.

"You have to give the man a chance but the threat going forward, it's a huge problem for Man Utd. It's not good enough.

"We saw the shape of the team but it is the same players and the same problems. We talk about leopards and spots. Lack of goals and lack of quality in the second half. Ipswich looked the better team.

"It's his first game. A lot to take in and it has been a mental week for him [Amorim] but ultimately he will be disappointed."

Redknapp: Amorim needs time and patience

Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp:

"It was exactly what I expected. The manager hasn't got a magic wand, he's hardly had any time to work with these players. He's trying to create a system and a way of playing, but he's going to need time.

"The players that have let you down over the past year or so haven't suddenly become great players because Amorim has walked into the club. It doesn't work like that. So patience, time, and he's going to learn a lot about who is going to be a part of his plan and who isn't."

McKenna: We were mature when the game got difficult

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna told Sky Sports:

"Conceding early is a blow but we were the dominant team in the first half.

"Second half, United had more control but we didn't give up too many big chances. It was a competitive game we could have won but we take the point and move on to next week.

"You can see the growth in the team and when the game got difficult we were more mature. There is some good progress.

"We have to find ways to be competitive and sometimes we have to defend with the entire team, we did that in the second half. We are trying to be adaptable."

Story of the match in stats...