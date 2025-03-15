Ipswich 2-4 Nottm Forest: Anthony Elanga's double in ruthless seven-minute spell leaves hosts staring relegation in face

Ipswich's Premier League survival hopes were dashed as three goals in a ruthless seven-minute spell earned Nottingham Forest a 4-2 win at Portman Road to leave their hosts effectively 10 points from safety.

With Wolves travelling to basement-side Southampton at the same time and leaving with victory as expected, Ipswich's first-half capitulation could not have come at a worse time to extend the gap to survival to nine points, with an inferior goal difference of 16.

They had matched Forest in the opening 35 minutes but switched off for the opener after initially clearing a corner, allowing Callum Hudson-Odoi to pick out Nicolas Dominguez at the far post.

The midfielder's knock-down for Nikola Milenkovic was fired home in style by the big defender in what was, at the time, only the second shot on target of the game.

Team news headlines Omari Hutchinson made his first start since returning from injury in Ipswich's only change.

Nottm Forest fielded the same line-up which had beaten Man City at the City Ground last week.

Just two minutes and 16 seconds later Forest were well on their way to victory, as Leif Davis was caught upfield by Anthony Elanga who finished off his own solo run with a fine curling finish.

Forest did at least have more than four minutes to wait before adding a third of the half when a long ball was allowed to bounce by Jacob Greaves to let Elanga slide home, with Ipswich still stunned come the half-time whistle.

They improved after the break, but, facing a Forest side in no mood to take unnecessary risks - and even changing to a back five - struggled to find a way through until Jens Cajuste's fine finish left Matz Sels with no chance eight minutes from the end.

Image: Anthony Elanga celebrates the first of his two first-half goals for Forest

The two sides exchanged further goals in the dying minutes as Jota Silva tapped home from Morgan Gibbs-White's fine pass before George Hirst nodded in a second for the hosts in added time from some uncharacteristically poor Forest defending.

That came too late to ever threaten Forest's victory which lifts them a point off Arsenal - who face Chelsea on Super Sunday - and leaves Ipswich wondering how to pull off one of the Premier League's all-time great escapes.

Player ratings Ipswich: Palmer (5), O'Shea (5), Greaves (4), Woolfenden (5), Davis (5), Cajuste (7), Phillips (5), Philogene (5), Enciso (5), Hutchinson (6), Delap (5).



Subs used: Burgess (5), Hirst, Broadhead, Clarke, Taylor (n/a).



Nottm Forest: Sels (5), Aina (6), Milenkovic (8), Murillo (6), Williams (7), Dominguez (6), Anderson (6), Elanga (9), Gibbs-White (8), Hudson-Odoi (7), Wood (6).



Subs used: Yates (6), Morato (5), Awoniyi, Silva, Danilo (n/a).



Player of the match: Anthony Elanga.

McKenna: Goals made it nearly impossible to come back

Ipswich head coach Kieran McKenna to Sky Sports:

"It was a really frustrating game, result, everything. Three really poor goals in short succession, in a tight game with nothing really in it.

"That made it a near-impossible challenge at half-time. When goals go in like that, it's really hard to accept and deliver the performance you want and the result.

"It's happened a few times at home where we've conceded poor goals in a short space of time. We've got to take accountability for it.

"You go through a painful experience like that, and the boys will take accountability but it's a sore one for now."

Nuno: Gibbs-White will get another England chance

Forest head coach Nuno Espirito Santo to Sky Sports:

"We knew it was going to be tough but we had a good spell in the first half when we really took advantage of our talent.

"We started the game well, organised but didn't create too much. Then to open it up with the speed that we have was good."

On Morgan Gibbs-White's England snub: "Morgan has to do his job, he's been fantastic for us all season and he's such a talented player. I want to see him continue like this, because if circumstances are normal he will get back in the squad for sure."

Story of the match in stats