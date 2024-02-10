Ipswich Town 2-2 West Brom: Omari Hutchinson rescues dramatic point for Kieran McKenna's Tractor Boys

Ipswich Town vs West Bromwich Albion. Sky Bet Championship.
Portman RoadAttendance29,016.
Report and free match highlights from the Sky Bet Championship match between Ipswich Town and West Brom at The Hawthorns on Saturday; Chelsea loanee Omari Hutchinson strikes 93rd-minute winner to salvage important point for Tractor Boys
Saturday 10 February 2024 14:47, UK
Omari Hutchinson struck deep into second-half stoppage time to salvage a point for Ipswich and a 2-2 draw against West Brom on Saturday afternoon.
Kieran McKenna's side had won just one of their previous eight league games prior to the Baggies' visit to Portman Road and fell behind after 18 minutes when Tom Fellows drifted in off the left and beat Vaclav Hladky at his near post.
A Town equaliser before the break seemed inevitable and it came within the first 60 seconds of the second half, as Nathan Broadhead guided a shot in after George Edmundson had flicked a header into his path.
Andi Weimann then had a 'Hand of God' style goal ruled out, but the visitors did take the lead when John Swift thumped in from 25 yards, shortly after Daryl Dike had been withdrawn after a serious-looking ankle injury.
However, Hutchinson popped up when he was needed most to rifle a low shot home after West Brom had failed to clear their lines from a corner.
The teams stay fourth and fifth respectively in the Championship table ahead of the remainder of Saturday's action.
More to follow...
Ipswich's Kieran McKenna:
To follow...
West Brom's Carlos Corberan:
To follow...