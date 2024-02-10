Ipswich Town 2-2 West Brom: Omari Hutchinson rescues dramatic point for Kieran McKenna's Tractor Boys

Omari Hutchinson struck deep into second-half stoppage time to salvage a point for Ipswich and a 2-2 draw against West Brom on Saturday afternoon.

Kieran McKenna's side had won just one of their previous eight league games prior to the Baggies' visit to Portman Road and fell behind after 18 minutes when Tom Fellows drifted in off the left and beat Vaclav Hladky at his near post.

A Town equaliser before the break seemed inevitable and it came within the first 60 seconds of the second half, as Nathan Broadhead guided a shot in after George Edmundson had flicked a header into his path.

Andi Weimann then had a 'Hand of God' style goal ruled out, but the visitors did take the lead when John Swift thumped in from 25 yards, shortly after Daryl Dike had been withdrawn after a serious-looking ankle injury.

However, Hutchinson popped up when he was needed most to rifle a low shot home after West Brom had failed to clear their lines from a corner.

The teams stay fourth and fifth respectively in the Championship table ahead of the remainder of Saturday's action.

More to follow...

The managers

Ipswich's Kieran McKenna:

To follow...

West Brom's Carlos Corberan:

To follow...