Ipswich 1-2 Wolves: Pablo Sarabia turns game off the bench to leave Tractor Boys 12 points from safety

Wolves have left Ipswich 12 points from safety with just seven games to go after coming from behind to win 2-1 at Portman Road.

Substitute Pablo Sarabia turned the game for Wolves, now nearly certain of safety, scoring his first goal in nearly five months before setting up Jorgen Strand Larsen's late winner to create more distance from the bottom three.

Ipswich led through Liam Delap after 16 minutes, but are now facing a near-impossible task to stay up, with seven games to go and matches against Chelsea, Arsenal and Newcastle next.

Wolves' win also means Southampton's relegation to the Championship will be confirmed if they lose at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Sarabia had only been on the pitch seven minutes before firing in the equaliser from just inside the box and then set up Strand Larsen for his fourth goal in three games with a low ball across the box.

Image: Ipswich Town's Liam Delap celebrates scoring against Wolves

Delap's 12th league goal of the season gave Ipswich the perfect start as he nipped ahead of Jose Sa to poke in Dara O'Shea's nod down after 16 minutes, but they could not hold on and relegation now feels inevitable.

Wolves could now be looking to move up the table after closing the gap on Spurs to two points ahead of their meeting next week, sandwiched in between a huge Europa League quarter-final tie against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Why Palmer wasn't sent off for saving back pass off the line

Ipswich conceded an indirect free-kick from six yards out in the first half after an infringement by goalkeeper Alex Palmer, who cleared the ball off the line with his hand after allowing a back pass to roll under his foot.

Wolves rolled the ball to defender Emmanuel Agbadou but his shot was blocked by Ipswich.

Goalkeeper Palmer was booked for encroachment in the moments before the free-kick was taken, but why did he not receive a card for denying the goal with an illegal use of the hands?

Under the FA's Laws of the Game, there is no further punishment than an indirect free-kick for such an offence.

"If the goalkeeper handles the ball inside their penalty area when not permitted to do so, an indirect free kick is awarded but there is no disciplinary sanction," the law states.

More to follow...

Story of the match in stats...