61' Foul by Serey Dié (Côte d'Ivoire).

61' Mohamed Salah (Egypt) wins a free kick on the right wing.

57' Attempt blocked. Omar Marmoush (Egypt) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

57' Attempt blocked. Mohamed Salah (Egypt) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Amr El Soleya.

56' Attempt blocked. Hamdi Fathi (Egypt) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

55' Serey Dié (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick on the left wing.

55' Foul by Omar Marmoush (Egypt).

54' Corner, Côte d'Ivoire. Conceded by Ahmed Hegazy.

53' Corner, Egypt. Conceded by Badra Sangaré.

52' Attempt missed. Amr El Soleya (Egypt) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.

46' Nicolas Pépé (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick on the right wing.

46' Foul by Ahmed Abou El Fotouh (Egypt).

Second Half begins Côte d'Ivoire 0, Egypt 0.

45'+1' First Half ends, Côte d'Ivoire 0, Egypt 0.

45'+1' Attempt saved. Sébastien Haller (Côte d'Ivoire) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Max-Alain Gradel.

45'+1' Attempt blocked. Jean Michaël Seri (Côte d'Ivoire) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicolas Pépé.

45' Corner, Egypt. Conceded by Simon Deli.

45' Attempt blocked. Omar Marmoush (Egypt) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.

44' Hand ball by Max-Alain Gradel (Côte d'Ivoire).

43' Attempt blocked. Mohamed Elneny (Egypt) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

41' Foul by Max-Alain Gradel (Côte d'Ivoire).

41' Mohamed Salah (Egypt) wins a free kick on the right wing.

40' Attempt missed. Mostafa Mohamed (Egypt) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mohamed Elneny.

39' Attempt blocked. Nicolas Pépé (Côte d'Ivoire) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ibrahim Sangaré.

39' Attempt saved. Ibrahim Sangaré (Côte d'Ivoire) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Nicolas Pépé.

37' Corner, Egypt. Conceded by Badra Sangaré.

36' Corner, Egypt. Conceded by Badra Sangaré.

36' Attempt saved. Mostafa Mohamed (Egypt) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mohamed Salah with a through ball.

35' Foul by Serey Dié (Côte d'Ivoire).

35' Amr El Soleya (Egypt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

31' Foul by Sébastien Haller (Côte d'Ivoire).

31' Hamdi Fathi (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

31' Corner, Côte d'Ivoire. Conceded by Mohamed Elneny.

30' Substitution, Côte d'Ivoire. Serey Dié replaces Franck Kessié because of an injury.

29' Max-Alain Gradel (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick on the left wing.

29' Foul by Mohamed Elneny (Egypt).

28' Attempt saved. Max-Alain Gradel (Côte d'Ivoire) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

27' Sébastien Haller (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

27' Foul by Ahmed Hegazy (Egypt).

27' Franck Kessié (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

27' Foul by Mostafa Mohamed (Egypt).

25' Attempt saved. Omar Kamal (Egypt) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Omar Marmoush.

25' Corner, Côte d'Ivoire. Conceded by Mohamed Abdelmonem.

21' Corner, Egypt. Conceded by Badra Sangaré.

21' Attempt saved. Mohamed Salah (Egypt) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Amr El Soleya.

17' Omar Marmoush (Egypt) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Amr El Soleya.

16' Foul by Serge Aurier (Côte d'Ivoire).

16' Ahmed Abou El Fotouh (Egypt) wins a free kick on the left wing.

12' Ghislain Konan (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

12' Foul by Mostafa Mohamed (Egypt).

12' Hand ball by Serge Aurier (Côte d'Ivoire).

9' Eric Bailly (Côte d'Ivoire) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

9' Foul by Eric Bailly (Côte d'Ivoire).

9' Mostafa Mohamed (Egypt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

7' Ghislain Konan (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

7' Foul by Omar Kamal (Egypt).

5' Attempt blocked. Max-Alain Gradel (Côte d'Ivoire) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ghislain Konan.

5' Jean Michaël Seri (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

5' Foul by Mostafa Mohamed (Egypt).

3' Attempt missed. Franck Kessié (Côte d'Ivoire) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

2' Ibrahim Sangaré (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

2' Foul by Mostafa Mohamed (Egypt).

2' Foul by Nicolas Pépé (Côte d'Ivoire).

2' Ahmed Abou El Fotouh (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

First Half begins.