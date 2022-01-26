Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Ivory Coast vs Egypt. Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16.

Stade omnisport de Douala.

Ivory Coast 0

    Egypt 0

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Serey Dié (Côte d'Ivoire).

      free_kick_won icon

      Mohamed Salah (Egypt) wins a free kick on the right wing.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Omar Marmoush (Egypt) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Mohamed Salah (Egypt) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Amr El Soleya.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Hamdi Fathi (Egypt) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

      free_kick_won icon

      Serey Dié (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick on the left wing.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Omar Marmoush (Egypt).

      corner icon

      Corner, Côte d'Ivoire. Conceded by Ahmed Hegazy.

      corner icon

      Corner, Egypt. Conceded by Badra Sangaré.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Amr El Soleya (Egypt) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.

      free_kick_won icon

      Nicolas Pépé (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick on the right wing.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Ahmed Abou El Fotouh (Egypt).

      start icon

      Second Half begins Côte d'Ivoire 0, Egypt 0.

      first_half_end icon

      First Half ends, Côte d'Ivoire 0, Egypt 0.

      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Sébastien Haller (Côte d'Ivoire) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Max-Alain Gradel.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Jean Michaël Seri (Côte d'Ivoire) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicolas Pépé.

      corner icon

      Corner, Egypt. Conceded by Simon Deli.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Omar Marmoush (Egypt) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Hand ball by Max-Alain Gradel (Côte d'Ivoire).

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Mohamed Elneny (Egypt) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Max-Alain Gradel (Côte d'Ivoire).

      free_kick_won icon

      Mohamed Salah (Egypt) wins a free kick on the right wing.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Mostafa Mohamed (Egypt) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mohamed Elneny.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Nicolas Pépé (Côte d'Ivoire) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ibrahim Sangaré.

      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Ibrahim Sangaré (Côte d'Ivoire) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Nicolas Pépé.

      corner icon

      Corner, Egypt. Conceded by Badra Sangaré.

      corner icon

      Corner, Egypt. Conceded by Badra Sangaré.

      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Mostafa Mohamed (Egypt) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mohamed Salah with a through ball.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Serey Dié (Côte d'Ivoire).

      free_kick_won icon

      Amr El Soleya (Egypt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Sébastien Haller (Côte d'Ivoire).

      free_kick_won icon

      Hamdi Fathi (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      corner icon

      Corner, Côte d'Ivoire. Conceded by Mohamed Elneny.

      substitution icon

      Substitution, Côte d'Ivoire. Serey Dié replaces Franck Kessié because of an injury.

      free_kick_won icon

      Max-Alain Gradel (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick on the left wing.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Mohamed Elneny (Egypt).

      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Max-Alain Gradel (Côte d'Ivoire) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

      free_kick_won icon

      Sébastien Haller (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Ahmed Hegazy (Egypt).

      free_kick_won icon

      Franck Kessié (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Mostafa Mohamed (Egypt).

      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Omar Kamal (Egypt) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Omar Marmoush.

      corner icon

      Corner, Côte d'Ivoire. Conceded by Mohamed Abdelmonem.

      corner icon

      Corner, Egypt. Conceded by Badra Sangaré.

      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Mohamed Salah (Egypt) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Amr El Soleya.

      post icon

      Omar Marmoush (Egypt) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Amr El Soleya.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Serge Aurier (Côte d'Ivoire).

      free_kick_won icon

      Ahmed Abou El Fotouh (Egypt) wins a free kick on the left wing.

      free_kick_won icon

      Ghislain Konan (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Mostafa Mohamed (Egypt).

      free_kick_lost icon

      Hand ball by Serge Aurier (Côte d'Ivoire).

      yellow_card icon

      Eric Bailly (Côte d'Ivoire) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Eric Bailly (Côte d'Ivoire).

      free_kick_won icon

      Mostafa Mohamed (Egypt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      free_kick_won icon

      Ghislain Konan (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Omar Kamal (Egypt).

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Max-Alain Gradel (Côte d'Ivoire) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ghislain Konan.

      free_kick_won icon

      Jean Michaël Seri (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Mostafa Mohamed (Egypt).

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Franck Kessié (Côte d'Ivoire) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

      free_kick_won icon

      Ibrahim Sangaré (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Mostafa Mohamed (Egypt).

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Nicolas Pépé (Côte d'Ivoire).

      free_kick_won icon

      Ahmed Abou El Fotouh (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      start icon

      First Half begins.

      line_up icon

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.