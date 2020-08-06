Juventus vs Lyon preview

Team news and ways to follow ahead of Juventus vs Lyon in the Champions League last-16 second leg.

Team news

Image: Paulo Dybala is set to miss out on the second leg with a thigh injury

Paulo Dybala is a major doubt for Juventus after the Argentine missed the final two games of the Serie A season with a thigh injury. Maurizio Sarri will also be without Mattia De Sciglio and Douglas Costa.

Lyon head coach Rudi Garcia remains without Youssouf Kone, while Marcelo and Kenny Tete are unlikely to make the matchday squad.

But Memphis Depay, who has missed the majority of the campaign with a cruciate injury, returned for the Coupe de la Ligue final against PSG and is expected to start.

How to follow

Image: Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo appeals during the first leg in Lyon

Follow Juventus vs Lyon on Sky Sports' digital platforms on Friday with a dedicated live blog from 7pm.

Opta facts

Juventus are unbeaten in their two home European games against Lyon (W1 D1), winning 2-1 in the Europa League in April 2014 and drawing 1-1 in the Champions League in November 2016.

Lyon have lost four of their last five away UEFA European matches in Italy (D1 L4) since winning 2-1 at Fiorentina in the Champions League in November 2008.

Juventus have lost two of their last three home Champions League knockout games (W1), losing to Real Madrid in April 2018 and Ajax in April 2019.

In the knockout stage, Lyon are winless in their last 10 away games (D2 L8), failing to score in six of those games. Their last away knockout win was in February 2006 against PSV.

After losing the first leg of a Champions League knockout match, Juventus have progressed from five of their 11 previous ties, including the most recent occasion it occurred against Atlético Madrid in the Last 16 last season (0-2 first leg, 3-0 second leg).

Image: Lyon have a slender lead from the first leg back in March

Lyon have lost in the second leg of nine of their last 10 Champions League knockout ties (D1 L9), scoring just five goals and conceding 25 across those 10 games.

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 18 goals in his last 12 home Champions League knockout matches, with this run including four hat-tricks, including one in the second leg of last season's Last 16 match with Atlético Madrid.

Lyon's 1-0 win in the first leg was only Rudi Garcia's sixth win in 29 Champions League matches (W6 D9 L14) - among the previous 54 managers to manage 30+ games, only two have won six or fewer in their first 30 games: Walter Smith (5) and Dusan Bajevic (6).

Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri suffered his first UEFA European defeat in 23 matches in their first leg defeat to Lyon, ending a run of 22 games without defeat. He hasn't lost at home in European competition since February 2018 when his Napoli side lost 3-1 to RB Leipzig in the Europa League and is 10 games unbeaten at home (W9 D1).

Since the start of last season only Memphis Depay (10) has been involved in more Champions League goals for Lyon than 22-year old Houssem Aouar (7 - 1 goals and 6 assists); indeed, the Frenchman has as many assists as Lionel Messi in the competition during this period (6).

Four last-16 ties remaining

Manchester City vs Real Madrid (2-1)

vs Real Madrid (2-1) Bayern Munich vs Chelsea (3-0)

(3-0) Barcelona vs Napoli (1-1)

Juventus vs Lyon (0-1)

Quarter-final draw in full

Real Madrid or Manchester City vs Lyon or Juventus

vs Lyon or Juventus RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid

Napoli or Barcelona vs Chelsea or Bayern

or Bayern Atalanta vs PSG

Semi-final draw

Real Madrid/ Manchester City or Lyon/Juventus vs Napoli/Barcelona or Chelsea /Bayern Munich

or Lyon/Juventus vs Napoli/Barcelona or /Bayern Munich RB Leipzig or Atletico Madrid vs Atalanta or Paris Saint-Germain

Champions League knockout stage - key dates

Champions League last-16 second legs: August 7-8

Champions League quarter-finals: August 12-15 (Lisbon)

Champions League semi-finals: August 18-19 (Lisbon)

Champions League final: August 23 (Estadio da Luz, Lisbon)

