Charlotte Marsh moderator 5pts NETO RETURNS Valencia goalkeeper Neto returns to the club where he spent two years, and says it is the perfect time to return to the Juventus Stadium. "I couldn’t pick a better time to come back," he said. "It’s going to be a fantastic game and I’m happy to be back here. It’ll be a tough atmosphere – Juve are a great side but we have the quality necessary to impose our game and get a result. I don’t think about what could have happened had I stayed here. I’m focused on tomorrow and on playing as well as possible.”