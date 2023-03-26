Euro 2024 qualifying round-up: Denmark shocked by stunning late Kazakhstan comeback

Kazakhstan scored three times in the final 17 minutes to complete a remarkable 3-2 comeback win over Denmark in Group H of their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign on Sunday.

Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund, who netted a hat-trick as Denmark beat Finland 3-1 on Thursday, was again the driving force in attack, scoring twice in the first half to send the visitors into the break with a comfortable 2-0 lead.

Baktiyor Zainutdinov scored a penalty after a foul by Denmark's Jonas Wind in the 73rd minute to give the hosts hope, but it looked like Denmark would hold on.

Askhat Tagybergen then equalised in the 86th minute with a shot from outside the box before striker Abat Aimbetov headed in one minute before time to complete the comeback for the side ranked 115th in the world.

Six minutes into stoppage time, Aimbetov received his second yellow card and was sent off after elbowing a Danish player.

Image: Abat Aimbetov was the hero for Kazakhstan

Harry Kane underlined his status as England's greatest international goalscorer and Bukayo Saka dazzled again in a comfortable 2-0 win over Ukraine to put Gareth Southgate's team in control of Euro 2024 qualifying Group C on Sunday.

Fresh from scoring his 54th goal in the 2-1 victory over Italy on Thursday, Kane made up for a couple of missed chances to break the stalemate in the 37th minute.

Image: Harry Kane celebrates after putting England 1-0 up

Arsenal youngster Saka, again England's brightest spark, then doubled the lead before halftime with a sensational curler that left the visitors and their 4,000 fans deflated.

Ukraine had their moments and enjoyed some pressure after the interval but never really looked capable of claiming only a second victory over England in 10 attempts.

The second half was tepid although it was noteworthy for an international debut for Brentford forward Ivan Toney who came on 10 minutes from the end as a substitute for Kane.

The 2022 World Cup quarter-finalists have six points from their opening two games and already look firm favourites to top a group that also contains Malta and North Macedonia.

Ukraine, who came agonisingly close to qualifying for the World Cup but lost a playoff to Wales, will be relieved to have got their toughest fixture out of the way.

Monday preview: Mbappe looking to reach new heights

Image: Kylian Mbappe is the new captain of France

France started their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with a 4-0 win against the Netherlands and Kylian Mbappe will be looking to reach new heights as Les Bleus face Republic of Ireland away in Group B on Monday.

Mbappe has scored 38 goals for France and sits in fifth place overall in the list of the country's top scorers, three shy of former great Michel Platini and 15 behind all-time leader Olivier Giroud.

"It's an honour to be right here behind him but he's the next target to shoot down as I continue my way towards the top," Mbappe, who is France's new captain since Hugo Lloris's international retirement in January, told a news conference on Sunday.

"Michel, however, is a legend and will always be a legend. Whether I beat him tomorrow or another day, he will remain Michel Platini."

Mbappe netted a double at the Stade de France on Friday as France crushed the Netherlands in seemingly casual, yet brutal fashion.

They do not intend to stop there.

"We want to show we can be a great team, that's the identity of this generation - this desire for greatness, a lot of players have that," said the 24-year-old.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward, who almost single-handedly turned the World Cup final when France were 2-0 down against Argentina before losing on penalties, believes Ireland will be a tough nut to crack at the Aviva Stadium.

"This game will not be as easy as people might think," he warned.

Asked about the 18-year-old Evan Ferguson, who scored his first international goal in a 3-2 friendly win against Latvia last week, Mbappe said: "Let's hope he is quiet. If he is, it means we will have done a good job."

Image: Is Brighton striker Evan Ferguson the Republic of Ireland's answer to Mbappe?

To do that, France will rely on their pair of centre backs after Dayot Upamecano and Ibrahima Konate proved unbreakable last Friday.

"They have played a lot of games together, and as time goes by there is always room for improvement," said coach Didier Deschamps when asked about the pair, who played together at RB Leipzig from 2017-21.

"They are young players are at the highest level with their clubs. They were there at the World Cup, even if Dayot played more than Konate. They have a lot of qualities and they need to confirm before they can be compared to others."

The Netherlands host Gibraltar in the other Group B game on Monday.