Kilmarnock 0-4 Celtic: Odsonne Edouard scores twice as Neil Lennon's side earn much-needed win

Odsonne Edouard's double and a confidence-boosting Albian Ajeti goal helped Celtic bounce back with a 4-0 win at managerless Kilmarnock.

Scott Brown headed Neil Lennon's side in front from David Turnbull's corner on the half-hour mark, with Edouard's first, from the spot, giving them a cushion eight minutes after the break.

He soon grabbed his second from Turnbull's lovely ball over the top, with goalkeeper Colin Doyle caught in no man's land as he slotted in.

Scott Bain had to be at his best to keep out a close-range header from Chris Burke on the line, but Ajeti's first goal since September gave Neil Lennon some overdue respite on a fine night for the visitors, who are 20 points behind Rangers with only one game left in hand.

What's next?

Kilmarnock visit St Mirren on Saturday; kick-off at 3pm. Celtic's next game is at home to 10th-placed Motherwell at the same time.