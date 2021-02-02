Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Kilmarnock vs Celtic. Scottish Premiership.

The BBSP Stadium, Rugby Park.

Kilmarnock 0

    Celtic 4

    • S Brown (29th minute)
    • O Edouard (53rd minute pen, 62nd minute)
    • A Ajeti (86th minute)

    Kilmarnock 0-4 Celtic: Odsonne Edouard scores twice as Neil Lennon's side earn much-needed win

    Report as Odsonne Edouard plays major part as Celtic record only second win in seven games; Albian Ajeti scores first goal since September and captain Scott Brown also on target at Rugby Park; Kilmarnock interim boss James Fowler endures tough first game in dugout

    By PA Sport

    Tuesday 2 February 2021 21:46, UK

    Odsonne Edouard&#39;s double increased his recent tally to five in his last three games
    Image: Odsonne Edouard's double increased his recent tally to five in his last three games

    Odsonne Edouard's double and a confidence-boosting Albian Ajeti goal helped Celtic bounce back with a 4-0 win at managerless Kilmarnock.

    Scott Brown headed Neil Lennon's side in front from David Turnbull's corner on the half-hour mark, with Edouard's first, from the spot, giving them a cushion eight minutes after the break.

    He soon grabbed his second from Turnbull's lovely ball over the top, with goalkeeper Colin Doyle caught in no man's land as he slotted in.

    Scott Bain had to be at his best to keep out a close-range header from Chris Burke on the line, but Ajeti's first goal since September gave Neil Lennon some overdue respite on a fine night for the visitors, who are 20 points behind Rangers with only one game left in hand.

    What's next?

    Kilmarnock visit St Mirren on Saturday; kick-off at 3pm. Celtic's next game is at home to 10th-placed Motherwell at the same time.

