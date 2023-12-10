Kilmarnock 2-1 Celtic: Killie produce second-half comeback win to end Scottish Premiership leaders' unbeaten start

Kilmarnock produced a stunning second-half comeback to inflict a first league defeat of the season on Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic with a 2-1 home win.

Matty Kennedy scored an 88th-minute winner at a wet Rugby Park to shock Brendan Rodgers' side and leave them just five points ahead of Rangers, who have a game in hand.

Celtic looked on course to restore their eight-point lead at the top after Matt O'Riley scored a 33rd-minute opener, which came just 59 seconds after Kilmarnock had hit the post.

But Derek McInnes' side staged an incredible second-half response which saw Killie equalise in the 75th minute when Celtic defender Nat Phillips turned into his own net.

Then the turnaround was complete 13 minutes later as Kennedy coolly slotted past Joe Hart to end Celtic's unbeaten start to the season in a second-half performance that ex-Celtic striker Chris Sutton labelled an "embarrassment".

Killie, who earned their first league win over Celtic since September 2018, move up to fifth.

Kilmarnock's next Scottish Premiership game is away to Livingston on December 16. Kick-off 3pm.

Celtic's attention turns to the Champions League with their final Group E match against Feyenoord on Wednesday night. Kick-off 8pm.

Their next Scottish Premiership match is at home to Hearts on December 16. Kick-off 3pm.