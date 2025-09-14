Kilmarnock 1-2 Celtic: Kelechi Iheanacho rescues Brendan Rodgers' side with late penalty on debut after fan protests at Rugby Park

Kelechi Iheanacho rescued Celtic with a late penalty on his debut for the club to guide them to a 2-1 win against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

Celtic supporters staged a protest against the board, not entering the stadium until the 12th minute, and their frustrations looked as if they were about to be compounded when David Watson's header cancelled out Daizen Maeda's 60th-minute opener.

But a late VAR check, after James Forrest's effort ricocheted off the hand of Lewis Mayo, offered new signing Iheanacho the perfect opportunity to endear himself to the fanbase.

The substitute stepped up with confidence to fire his side to the top of the Scottish Premiership table with virtually the last kick of the game, denying Kilmarnock a fifth draw in a row to spoil their unbeaten start.

While Iheanacho's debut goal will receive the vast majority of the plaudits and perhaps help alleviate some of the criticism of this summer's transfer business, the performance of Sebastian Tounekti will also be welcomed.

The Tunisia international, who helped secure World Cup qualification for his country six days prior, dazzled on his debut and the early signs suggest Brendan Rogers has secured promising replacements for those who departed.

Late drama at Rugby Park!

Sutton: What a start for Iheanacho!

Chris Sutton on Sky Sports:

"What a start to Iheanacho's Celtic career! He was barely in the game, but when the big moment came he strolled up and popped the penalty in.

"Essentially, the team on the pitch is just about winning and they got the job done today. Fair play to the players, especially for that second-half performance.

"When Kilmarnock got level, I actually fancied them to go on and win it as they were the side with the momentum.

"That is a big win today for Celtic."