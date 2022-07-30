Kilmarnock 1-1 Dundee United: Ash Taylor scores in added time to earn Kilmarnock a point after Dylan Levitt's opener

Ash Taylor struck in added time to earn Kilmarnock a point against Dundee United at Rugby Park

Taylor pounced at the chance to blast the ball into the roof of the net when the opportunity presented itself following a corner.

Dylan Levitt had opened the scoring for the visitors in the first half before Ian Harkes received a red card for a second bookable offence, 18 minutes from time.

More to follow...

What's next

Kilmarnock travel to Glasgow next Saturday to play Rangers.

Dundee United host AZ Alkmaar in a Europa Conference League Third Qualifying Round first leg tie. They are at home to Livingston on the Sunday.