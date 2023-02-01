Kilmarnock 1-0 Dundee United: Danny Armstrong earns Killie victory over relegation rivals

Danny Armstrong’s superb strike was enough to lift Kilmarnock off the foot of the Scottish Premiership table as they overcame fellow strugglers Dundee United 1-0 at Rugby Park.

Armstrong marked his return from suspension by scoring the only goal to earn his side a priceless three points in their mission to beat the drop - victory moves them up to a comfortable ninth.

The winger also conceded a penalty during a dramatic first half but Sam Walker rescued him by saving Steven Fletcher's spot-kick, as the disappointing visitors slumped to the foot of the table.

The away side had barely threatened but were gifted a chance in the 24th minute as Armstrong needlessly tugged back Scott McMann to concede a penalty.

However, Kilmarnock goalkeeper Walker dived correctly to his right to keep out Fletcher's tame effort.

And United were then made to pay as Armstrong gave the home side the lead, meeting new signing Luke Chambers' low cross with a sweet left-foot strike into the top corner from 12-yards.

Kilmarnock were the better side in the opening period and they almost doubled their lead as Ryan Alebiosu - who had just come on as a substitute for the injured Ash Taylor - saw his low shot loop up in the air before it was eventually cleared by Mark Birighitti following a chaotic goalmouth scramble.

The hosts began the second half on top too and wanted a penalty after Charlie Mulgrew's last-ditch tackle on Kyle Vassell but referee Matthew MacDermid was unmoved.

The chances continued to come for the dominant hosts and they had two further efforts in the 73rd minute but Vassell inexplicably lost his footing when through on goal, while Rory McKenzie saw a close-range shot parried to safety by the busy Birighitti.

Killie's wastefulness almost came back to haunt them in the 79th minute as Glenn Middleton passed up a golden chance by side-footing a volley wide from eight yards out after a pin-point Liam Smith cross.

What's next?

Kilmarnock travel to Livingston in their next Scottish Premiership match on 4 February, while Dundee Utd are away at Hearts on the same day.

Both games kick off at 3pm.