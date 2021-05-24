50' Attempt missed. Paul McGowan (Dundee) header from the left side of the box.

49' Attempt missed. Charlie Adam (Dundee) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Paul McMullan following a set piece situation.

48' Foul by Aaron Tshibola (Kilmarnock).

48' Shaun Byrne (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

48' Attempt missed. Mitchell Pinnock (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from long range on the left is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Daniel Whitehall.

47' Kyle Lafferty (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the left wing.

47' Foul by Cammy Kerr (Dundee).

Second Half begins Kilmarnock 0, Dundee 2.

45'+2' First Half ends, Kilmarnock 0, Dundee 2.

44' Attempt missed. Chris Burke (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mitchell Pinnock.

42' Alan Power (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

42' Foul by Charlie Adam (Dundee).

38' Jordan McGhee (Dundee) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Paul McMullan.

37' Daniel Whitehall (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

37' Foul by Shaun Byrne (Dundee).

36' Attempt missed. Paul McGowan (Dundee) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Daniel Mullen.

35' Colin Doyle (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

35' Foul by Daniel Mullen (Dundee).

35' Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Kirk Broadfoot.

33' Aaron Tshibola (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

33' Foul by Jordan McGhee (Dundee).

33' Substitution, Kilmarnock. Daniel Whitehall replaces Brandon Haunstrup.

32' Attempt missed. Jordan McGhee (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Cammy Kerr.

29' Foul by Mitchell Pinnock (Kilmarnock).

29' Cammy Kerr (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

29' Attempt blocked. Kyle Lafferty (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

24' Attempt blocked. Chris Burke (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Tshibola.

21' Brandon Haunstrup (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

21' Foul by Daniel Mullen (Dundee).

20' Aaron Tshibola (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

20' Foul by Paul McMullan (Dundee).

19' Alan Power (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

19' Foul by Jordan McGhee (Dundee).

16' Offside, Dundee. Shaun Byrne tries a through ball, but Daniel Mullen is caught offside.

15' Charlie Adam (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

15' Foul by Aaron Tshibola (Kilmarnock).

14' Jordan Marshall (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

14' Foul by Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock).

12' Goal! Kilmarnock 0, Dundee 2. Lee Ashcroft (Dundee) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Paul McGowan with a cross following a corner.

12' Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Aaron Tshibola.

11' Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Chris Burke.

10' Foul by Charlie Adam (Dundee).

10' Chris Burke (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

7' Goal! Kilmarnock 0, Dundee 1. Daniel Mullen (Dundee) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Paul McMullan.

6' Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Cammy Kerr.

4' Jordan McGhee (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

4' Foul by Aaron Tshibola (Kilmarnock).

4' Daniel Mullen (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

4' Foul by Brandon Haunstrup (Kilmarnock).

3' Foul by Paul McGowan (Dundee).

3' Alan Power (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

First Half begins.