Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Kilmarnock vs Dundee. Scottish Premiership Play-offs Final.

The BBSP Stadium, Rugby Park.

Kilmarnock 0

    Dundee 2

    • D Mullen (7th minute)
    • L Ashcroft (12th minute)

    1-4

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Paul McGowan (Dundee) header from the left side of the box.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Charlie Adam (Dundee) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Paul McMullan following a set piece situation.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Aaron Tshibola (Kilmarnock).

    free_kick_won icon

    Shaun Byrne (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Mitchell Pinnock (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from long range on the left is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Daniel Whitehall.

    free_kick_won icon

    Kyle Lafferty (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Cammy Kerr (Dundee).

    start icon

    Second Half begins Kilmarnock 0, Dundee 2.

    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, Kilmarnock 0, Dundee 2.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Chris Burke (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mitchell Pinnock.

    free_kick_won icon

    Alan Power (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Charlie Adam (Dundee).

    post icon

    Jordan McGhee (Dundee) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Paul McMullan.

    free_kick_won icon

    Daniel Whitehall (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Shaun Byrne (Dundee).

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Paul McGowan (Dundee) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Daniel Mullen.

    free_kick_won icon

    Colin Doyle (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Daniel Mullen (Dundee).

    corner icon

    Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Kirk Broadfoot.

    free_kick_won icon

    Aaron Tshibola (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jordan McGhee (Dundee).

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Kilmarnock. Daniel Whitehall replaces Brandon Haunstrup.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Jordan McGhee (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Cammy Kerr.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Mitchell Pinnock (Kilmarnock).

    free_kick_won icon

    Cammy Kerr (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Kyle Lafferty (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Chris Burke (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Tshibola.

    free_kick_won icon

    Brandon Haunstrup (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Daniel Mullen (Dundee).

    free_kick_won icon

    Aaron Tshibola (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Paul McMullan (Dundee).

    free_kick_won icon

    Alan Power (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jordan McGhee (Dundee).

    offside icon

    Offside, Dundee. Shaun Byrne tries a through ball, but Daniel Mullen is caught offside.

    free_kick_won icon

    Charlie Adam (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Aaron Tshibola (Kilmarnock).

    free_kick_won icon

    Jordan Marshall (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock).

    goal icon

    Goal! Kilmarnock 0, Dundee 2. Lee Ashcroft (Dundee) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Paul McGowan with a cross following a corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Aaron Tshibola.

    corner icon

    Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Chris Burke.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Charlie Adam (Dundee).

    free_kick_won icon

    Chris Burke (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    goal icon

    Goal! Kilmarnock 0, Dundee 1. Daniel Mullen (Dundee) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Paul McMullan.

    corner icon

    Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Cammy Kerr.

    free_kick_won icon

    Jordan McGhee (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Aaron Tshibola (Kilmarnock).

    free_kick_won icon

    Daniel Mullen (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Brandon Haunstrup (Kilmarnock).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Paul McGowan (Dundee).

    free_kick_won icon

    Alan Power (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    start icon

    First Half begins.

    line_up icon

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.