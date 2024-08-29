Kilmarnock 1-1 Copenhagen (agg: 1-3): Marley Watkins on target but hosts knocked out of UEFA Conference League

Kilmarnock's bid for a UEFA Conference League comeback win against Copenhagen fell short after a 1-1 draw at Rugby Park saw them exit the competition 3-1 on aggregate.

Killie lost 2-0 in the first leg of their play-off last week and boss Derek McInnes called on his side to make the second leg the "biggest nightmare" for the visitors.

The Danish side were certainly given a fright in front of 8,083 supporters when striker Marley Watkins pulled a goal back in the 16th minute although the home goal survived the first half thanks mostly to 'keeper Kieran O'Hara.

However, the Ayrshire outfit succumbed in the 67th minute when defender Lewis Mayo scored an own goal trying to cut out a cross from Elias Achouri.

Image: Kilmarnock's Stuart Findlay walks off at the final whistle

Killie could not respond but it was a good effort by them against the more creative Danish side, who played Champions League football last season.

McInnes was boosted before the game with captain Kyle Vassell declared fit to start with defender Joe Wright returning from suspension while defender Stuart Findlay made his 200th appearance for Kilmarnock.

Copenhagen should have scored in the 14th minute when 'keeper Nathan Trott's long ball found Achouri wide on the left and his first-time pass sent in 18-year-old striker Victor Froholdt who missed the target from close range.

Killie made them pay almost immediately.

Image: Kilmarnock players applaud the fans at Rugby Park

Danny Armstrong's lofted free-kick into the penalty area found Findlay, who headed against the post before Watkins knocked the ball in from two yards out, with a long VAR check confirming the goal to more cheers from the Killie faithful.

The goal stung Copenhagen into action but the home side survived some heavy pressure before Trott made saves from Vassell and Armstrong, after injured midfielder Liam Donnelly was replaced by David Watson.

Back came Copenhagen with more threats and only a wonder save from O'Hara in the 34th minute prevented captain Viktor Claesson scoring with a header from point-blank range, after he was set up by ex-Celtic attacker Mohamed Elyounoussi.

A long-distance effort from defender Denis Vavro skimmed O'Hara's left-hand post before going behind and the 'keeper made another world-class save from full-back Kevin Diks' volley but Killie got to the interval with their goal intact.

Image: Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes at full-time

Vassell had an angled-drive stopped by Trott's foot five minutes after the restart following another Killie set-piece but they soon found themselves on the defensive again and O'Hara was forced into a save from Vavro's low drive from 25 yards, the home side defending another corner.

However, Copenhagen got the leveller when the luckless Mayo, racing in towards his own goal, could only knock Achouri's pass high into his own net as substitute Orri Oskarsson was ready to pounce.

It was a sickening blow for Killie and minutes later a cross from Lukas Lerager found unmarked Elyounoussi who crashed a header off the bar.

Killie kept going but Copenhagen, backed by 201 hardy fans, kept a grip on the tie to book their place in the group stage.

What's coming up for Kilmarnock?