Kilmarnock 0-1 Hearts: Visitors up to third in Scottish Premiership with narrow victory at Rugby Park

Hearts moved up to third in the Scottish Premiership with a spirited 1-0 victory over Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

A goalkeeping error from Will Dennis was enough to ensure that Derek McInnes marked his 700th game in management with a defeat.

Dennis turned Lawrence Shankland's shot into his own net after 18 minutes and, despite controlling possession for much of the game, the hosts were unable to come up with a response.

Hearts have leapfrogged St Mirren to move into the top three, while Killie have dropped to seventh after suffering their first league defeat at Rugby Park in six matches.

Image: Kilmarnock goalkeeper Dennis looks dejected at full-time at Rugby Park

How Hearts secured narrow victory

McInnes made two changes to the side that was held to a goalless draw against Ross County in their previous outing. Corrie Ndaba and Kyle Vassell were preferred to Rory McKenzie and Matthew Kennedy - who both began the game on the bench.

There were also two changes for Hearts, with Calem Nieuwenhof and Yutaro Oda handed starting berths.

The first chance of the match went the way of the hosts, Liam Donnelly blazing wide after David Watson had done well to keep the ball in play.

It was the hosts who had made the much brighter start and Ndaba had a shot that flew past the post before he then headed over after rising highest to meet Marley Watkins' cross.

Hearts had struggled to create anything of note in an attacking sense, though it would take a good block from Lewis Mayo to divert Liam Boyce's powerful effort behind for a corner.

A quick VAR check deemed there was no handball inside the area from the resulting corner before the visitors broke the deadlock two minutes later.

Shankland burst forward and angled a shot towards the Killie goal that slipped through the grasp of Dennis and into the net.

Image: Hearts' victory means they are now on their best run of form in five years

The home side passed up a glorious chance to level after Danny Armstrong picked out Watson but he was unable to work Zander Clark.

Much of the attacking threat from Hearts was coming on the break and Boyce was unable to take advantage after being released following some neat play from Nieuwenhof.

Boyce limped off on the half-hour mark to be replaced by Toby Sibbick, a setback to the striker who spent the majority of last season sidelined with a torn cruciate ligament.

There was a moment of controversy with five minutes remaining in the first half when Dennis rushed from his goal before clattering into Oda. The offside flag had been raised, though the keeper still was shown a yellow card and was spared a red after referee David Dickinson consulted VAR.

A fizzing cross by Armstrong evaded all inside the six-yard box and the winger would continue to torment the Hearts back-line when he found Ndaba, who saw his point-blank header kept out brilliantly by Clark on the stroke of half-time.

Watkins had a penalty claimed turned down after yet another VAR check just after the restart and for all the home side's possession they were struggling to trouble the Hearts keeper.

Good work from Shankland led to Sibbick having a low drive blocked, while at the other end Donnelly's strike cannoned back off the legs of a Hearts defender and away to safety.

Armstrong's back-post header was easily smothered while Alex Cochrane and Alex Lowry both went close at the other end.

McInnes' side would spurn two good chances in injury time, Stuart Findlay headed over Kennedy's corner and then Donnelly blasted straight at Clark from inside the six-yard box.

Image: Shankland applauds the Hearts supporter as his side moved up to third in the Scottish Premiership table

Naismith: Consecutive wins should be standard practice

Hearts manager Steven Naismith said: "The four wins is good, I know (it was our first) three consecutive in two years, this is five years.

"If I'm honest, for a club like Hearts and a few other clubs will say the same - it should be normal that you go on a run like that, it shouldn't take five years.

"The conditions today, the pitch, it is what it is - you need to play a different way and we did it.

"On the AstroTurf pitches, every game is close because you know both teams are going to get a chance, whether that be the bounce of the ball, a slip, whatever - you are going to give up chances.

"I thought we defended really well, we probably gave them one good chance where it could have been a goal. The others, they had a header late on but our positions were really good."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hearts boss Steven Naismith praises his side after their 1-0 away win over Kilmarnock and reflects on their best run of form in five years

Naismith remains hopeful he will not be without the services of Liam Boyce for an extended period of time after the striker limped off just before the half-hour mark.

Boyce missed the vast majority of last season with a torn cruciate ligament, though Naismith is hopeful for good news in the next few days.

"I've not checked since we came in, but he seemed fine," he added.

"When he came off he mentioned that he felt something in his leg - it wasn't as if he knew what it was. Whether that's a nerve issue or a muscle issue, we'll see in the coming days."

McInnes: Result was harsh on Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes said: "I thought the result was really harsh on my team. It was such an unusual goal to lose and was obviously a setback for us being at home.

"It wasn't without its challenges, I thought the pitch was difficult for both sets of players - it was probably bordering on unplayable, it was really icy towards the second half in particular.

"I thought we were the better team but you don't always get what you deserve, Hearts I think had one shot on target and go away with the points."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes reflects on their 1-0 loss to Hearts and says supporters are growing 'more anxious' and are more vocal about the use of VAR

McInnes refused to blame the loss on Dennis, despite the keeper's glaring error for the Hearts goal.

Dennis has enjoyed a positive start to life at Rugby Park since joining in the summer, though had an afternoon to forget after spilling the ball into his own net and picking up a booking for a rash challenge on Yutaro Oda.

"It's not a goal you would expect any goalkeeper to lose," he added.

"He's lost a goal at Dens Park where he comes through bodies and doesn't take charge of it - but other than that he's been absolutely fine.

"He's been good, it's a learning curve for him. It's disappointing he's lost that but we've had enough chances - we don't lose the game because of Will Dennis and we need to make that clear."

Kilmarnock's next Scottish Premiership match is at home to Aberdeen on Wednesday night. Kick-off 7.45pm.

Hearts host Rangers on the same night, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off 8pm.