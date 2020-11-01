Kilmarnock 0-1 Rangers: James Tavernier penalty sends Steven Gerrard's side nine clear at top of Premiership

Rangers opened up a nine-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership after securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory at Kilmarnock on Sunday.

James Tavernier scored his 10th goal of the season when converting from the penalty spot (19) after Ross Millen's handball.

The spot-kick proved to be decisive with Steven Gerrard's side weathering a late storm from Killie in the pouring rain to record their ninth straight win in all competitions.

The victory for Rangers gives them a healthy lead at the top, though Celtic - in Scottish Cup semi-final action on Sunday - can reduce the gap with their two games in hand. Kilmarnock remain sixth in the table.

How Rangers moved nine clear

Rangers dominated the first half at a ground where they have struggled recently, losing the last meeting at Rugby Park 2-1 back in February.

As they did nine months ago Rangers took a first-half lead, with referee Andrew Dallas pointing to the spot after Connor Goldson's goalbound header hit Millen's hand.

Player ratings Kilmarnock: Rogers (7), Millen (6), Broadfoot (6), Findlay (7), Waters (6), Power (5), Dicker (5), Tshibola (5), Burke (6), McKenzie (6), Kabamba (5).



Subs: Brophy (6), Pinnock (6), Mulumbu (6).



Rangers: McGregor (6), Tavernier (7), Goldson (8), Helander (7), Barisic (6), Jack (8), Arfield (7), Aribo (8), Kent (7), Itten (7), Morelos (6).



Subs: Davis (6), Balogun (n/a).



Danny Rogers went the right way but he was unable to prevent Tavernier's well-placed penalty finding the goalkeeper's bottom-right corner.

After the break, Rogers denied Ryan Kent with a low stop before the Killie 'keeper then got a hand to Cedric Itten's attempt which looked destined for the far corner.

Team news Kilmarnock made three changes with Ross Millen, Stuart Findlay and Rory McKenzie coming in to replace Clevid Dikamona, Greg Kiltie and Zeno Ibsen Rossi.

made three changes with Ross Millen, Stuart Findlay and Rory McKenzie coming in to replace Clevid Dikamona, Greg Kiltie and Zeno Ibsen Rossi. Rangers duo Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Jack were passed fit with Filip Helander, Joe Aribo and Cedric Itten also coming into the side.

After Alfredo Morelos hit the side netting with a flicked effort, the hosts started to take control as they pushed for an equaliser, but the closest they came was a Eamonn Brophy free-kick which was well saved by Allan McGregor.

Rangers held on, with the clean sheet their 11th in 13 Premiership matches this season.

Man of the match - Ryan Jack

Rangers were boosted ahead of the game when Morelos and Ryan Jack were passed fit, and the latter's quality was telling in the centre of the pitch as the visitors put in a dogged display late on to deny Kilmarnock a way back into the game.

Jack looked up for the scrap throughout, and he typified why Rangers now have conceded just three league goals so far this season.

What's next?

Kilmarnock are in Friday night Premiership action on November 6 at St Johnstone, while Rangers travel to Benfica in the Europa League on Thursday before hosting Hamilton in the Premiership next Sunday.