Kilmarnock 0-3 St Johnstone: Adama Sidibeh and Benjamin Kimpioka on target as Saints secure away win

Kilmarnock were left to rue Joe Wright's early red card as a double from Adama Sidibeh and a Benjamin Kimpioka penalty gave St Johnstone a comprehensive 3-0 win at Rugby Park.

Killie had been in European action on Thursday night and were caught cold by fresher opponents who took the lead after just three minutes as Sidibeh prodded home from a long throw-in.

Wright was sent off after 16 minutes for two rash bookings before Sidibeh doubled the Saints' advantage before the break with a composed finish.

Kilmarnock huffed and puffed with 10 men - hitting the post twice - but the visitors defended well before adding a third through Kimpioka as they recorded their first league win of the season.

Image: St Johnstone manager Craig Levein watches on

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes made four changes from the side who drew 2-2 against Tromso on Thursday, with Robbie Deas, Rory McKenzie, David Watson and Innes Cameron coming in.

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein named an unchanged side from the team who lost narrowly to Aberdeen in their league opener on Monday night.

It was the away side who would get their noses in front early on with the simplest of goals. Drey Wright's long throw was flicked on by Aaron Essel, allowing Sidibeh to nip in ahead of the hesitant Kilmarnock defenders to poke the ball beyond Robby McCrorie in the home goal.

Image: Adama Sidibeh broke the deadlock at Rugby Park

Kilmarnock's task was made harder in the 16th minute when Wright - already on a booking after a pull on Sidibeh two minutes in - needlessly wiped out Kimpioka to earn a second yellow card.

Killie had been holding their own despite their numerical disadvantage but they were soon caught out again as Sidibeh grabbed his second of the game in the 33rd minute.

It came after good work from the impressive Andre Raymond on the left wing, who showed skill before crossing to Sidibeh, who took a touch and calmly slotted the ball low into the net from 12 yards.

McCrorie then saved from Matthew Smith and Wright, before Fraser Murray hit the post with a deflected strike from the edge of the box as an action-packed opening period came to an end.

It took until the 63rd minute for the first chance of the second half and Stuart Findlay should have done better as he headed over from a Daniel Armstrong corner.

Image: Benjamin Kimpioka extends St Johnstone's lead from the spot

Kilmarnock had not given up and Bradley Lyons was next to come close in the 71st minute with a low shot from 20 yards that whistled just past the post.

The home side appealed for a penalty with 10 minutes remaining as Armstrong went down under the challenge of Raymond but referee Chris Graham booked the winger for simulation. After a VAR check, it was deemed there had been contact, but it had been outside the area.

Killie's feelings of frustration were then compounded moments later when St Johnstone were instead awarded a spot-kick of their own as Lewis Mayo brought down Kimpioka, who picked himself up and coolly slotted the ball to McCrorie's left to make it 3-0

Findlay hit the post for Kilmarnock in added time at the end of a disappointing match for the home side as the Saints saw out the game in comfort.

