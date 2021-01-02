Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Kilmarnock 1-1 St Mirren: Late Danny Rogers own goal hands Saints point

Report as a fortunate own goal earns St Mirren a late draw at Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership; Danny Whitehall had given the home side the lead in the first half at Rugby Park on Saturday afternoon

By PA Media

Saturday 2 January 2021 17:32, UK

Kilmarnock&#39;s Danny Whitehall celebrates making it 1-0 with Brandon Haunstrup
Image: Kilmarnock's Danny Whitehall celebrates making it 1-0 with Brandon Haunstrup

St Mirren salvaged a 1-1 draw at Kilmarnock after a bizarre own goal from their former goalkeeper Danny Rogers in the final minute of the match.

Rogers clutched a deflected cross from Kyle McAllister and then appeared to step backwards over his line with the ball in his hands.

Referee Craig Napier awarded the goal despite the goalkeeper's protests, denying Killie a second win in the space of four days after Danny Whitehall had opened the scoring in the first half.

Kilmarnock had made three changes from their midweek victory over Motherwell. Out went Calum Waters, Mitch Pinnock and Aaron Tshibola, replaced by Brandon Haunstrup, Chris Burke and Youssouf Mulumbu. St Mirren, in contrast, were unchanged from the team defeated by Rangers in midweek.

After a cagey start, Killie went in front with the first chance of the game after 12 minutes. Burke skipped past Brandon Mason before crossing for Whitehall whose header beat Jak Alnwick at the near post.

The home side came close to doubling their lead after 31 minutes. Burke played in Greg Kiltie whose shot went just wide of the far post. From the resultant corner, Alan Power's driven effort sailed narrowly over.

St Mirren&#39;s Dylan Connolly and Kilmarnock&#39;s Brandon Haunstrup in action
Image: St Mirren's Dylan Connolly and Kilmarnock's Brandon Haunstrup in action

St Mirren barely created a chance of note in the first half. McAllister thought he had finally opened up the Kilmarnock defence with a searching ball for Jon Obika early in the second period but Kirk Broadfoot did well to get back and cover.

Saints' Jamie McGrath then tried his luck with a swerving free-kick from around 30 yards that went just wide.

The flow of play was not helped by an inconsistent performance from the referee who managed to draw the wrath of both teams for a string of curious calls.

Burke set up substitute Nicke Kabamba with a clever back heel but the striker's shot was blocked.

The winger then had a dig himself from a free-kick just outside the penalty box but Alnwick did well to keep it out.

St Mirren then came close to an equaliser. McGrath's corner was headed goalwards by Joe Shaughnessy only for Rogers to make a brilliant save. The rebound fell to Conor McCarthy who could not keep his header under the
crossbar.

That seemed to be the last chance before Rogers' bizarre late intervention.

Kilmarnock host Hamilton and St Mirren entertain Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday at 3pm.

