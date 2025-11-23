 Skip to content

Leeds United vs Aston Villa. Premier League.

Elland RoadAttendance36,819.

Leeds United 1

  • L Nmecha (8th minute)

Aston Villa 2

  • M Rogers (48th minute, 75th minute)

Leeds 1-2 Aston Villa: Superb Morgan Rogers free-kick rescues win as Unai Emery's side move into Premier League's top four

Report and free match highlights as Morgan Rogers scored twice to ensure Aston Villa came from behind to beat lowly Leeds; Daniel Farke's side are in the Premier League relegation zone after giving away a lead for the second consecutive weekend; Villa rise into the top four

Laura Hunter

Football Journalist

Sunday 23 November 2025 17:03, UK

Aston Villa came from behind to beat Leeds 2-1 at Elland Road to lift themselves into the Premier League's top four.

Morgan Rogers continues to typify Villa's impressive resurgence after a winless start to the campaign, taking until matchweek five to even score a goal, and netted twice in a second-half turnaround in Yorkshire.

Leeds were good value for their lead after Lukas Nmecha benefitted from a hashed clearance from Ezri Konsa in the eighth minute, needing VAR to ratify the goal after Emiliano Martinez claimed to be fouled, and showed plenty of intent to inflict further damage via Brenden Aaronson, who flashed an effort wide before drawing a decent save from Martinez.

Morgan Rogers celebrates his equaliser early into the second half
Image: Morgan Rogers celebrates his equaliser early into the second half

Villa were comfortably second best. But Unai Emery, a notoriously shrewd operator, was not about to pass up the chance to move within a point of Manchester City in third, making half-time adjustments that altered the course of the game in his favour.

Three minutes after the restart substitute Donyell Malen had helped Rogers land the equaliser and the latter arrowed a stunning free-kick - won by Ross Barkley off the bench - beyond Lucas Perri to seal three precious points.

A fifth defeat in six will only increase the pressure on under-fire Leeds boss Daniel Farke as they sit in the relegation zone, while Villa continue to make inroads at the opposite end after a sixth win in seven.

Rogers double completes comeback

Player ratings

Leeds: Perri (5), Bogle (6), Rodon (6), Struijk (6), Gudmundsson (6), Ampadu (6), Stach (6), Longstaff (6), Aaronson (6), Nmecha (6), Okafor (5).

Subs: Tanaka (7), Calvert-Lewin (5), James (5), Gnonto (n/a), Piroe (n/a).

Aston Villa: Martinez (6), Digne (5), Torres (6), Konsa (5), Cash (6), Buendia (4), Kamara (5), Tielemans (6), McGinn (6), Watkins (5), Rogers (8).

Subs: Malen (7), Maatsen (6), Barkley (6), Sancho (5), Bogarde (n/a).

Player of the Match: Morgan Rogers

Standout performer: Morgan Rogers

It has been a really productive fortnight for Rogers, one of three or four hopeful forwards trying to make the No 10 position for England theirs under Thomas Tuchel. On recent evidence, Rogers may well have leapt to the front of the queue, doing his chances no harm with a second-half masterclass, scoring twice from an xG value of just 0.22. He also made eight defensive contributions.

Tidying up his distribution and being stronger in duels might help advance the cause further, but no doubt the 23-year-old offers wonderful creativity and sustained goal threat. The odds of him being an England starter at next summer's World Cup must be shortening.

Story of the match in stats...

