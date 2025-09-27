Leeds 2-2 Bournemouth: Eli Junior Kroupi nets equaliser as Cherries snatch late draw at Elland Road

Eli Junior Kroupi scored a late equaliser for Bournemouth as they snatched a 2-2 draw at Leeds in the Premier League.

Daniel Farke's side were on course for their first back-to-back wins of the season - until substitute Kroupi popped up with a leveller in the third of five added minutes.

It was another free-kick that was poorly defended by Leeds as the 19-year-old was picked out over on the left-hand side. He then slotted home from close range, seeing Bournemouth avoid defeat by the slimmest of margins and move into third in the Premier League table.

The Cherries had gone ahead just before the half-hour - the first goal conceded by Leeds at Elland Road this season. Antoine Semenyo's low, hard free-kick fizzed under the wall and around the feet of 'draft excluder' Brenden Aaronson, leading to questions over how Karl Darlow had set up his wall.

Image: Antoine Semenyo celebrates scoring the opener against Leeds

That was turned on its head just before the break as Bournemouth left Joe Rodon free from a corner to power home the equaliser. It was his first Premier League goal, headed impressively past goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic.

Image: Sean Longstaff scored his first Leeds goal to put the hosts ahead

Leeds - the better side for much of the second half - took advantage of their pressure as Sean Longstaff scored his first club goal after joining from Newcastle in the summer.

Noah Okafor found the midfielder who struck a fine volley goalwards from the top of the area. It sped past Petrovic, and put Leeds ahead for the first time in the game.

Image: Joe Rodon celebrates his first ever Premier League goal

While Leeds were unable to see out their victory, they remain unbeaten at home this season with one win and two draws. For Bournemouth, a lacklustre performance overall, and they are yet to win at Elland Road in any competition.

Iraola: We did not play at all

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola:

"It's a good feeling when you score in stoppage time.

"It was a physical game. They have Calvert-Lewin, Longstaff, players punishing us in every set-piece. All of the goals came from set-plays. It was a game with big fights, quite physical, not too clean. Not clear chances.

"We were hurting from the left side, when they equalised, from there until 2-1, we did not play at all. You could see it coming, their goal more than ours. We pushed them back, had chances, but not clear because they have a lot of defending.

"[Kroupi] is a very good finisher. He has to adapt because he’s coming from Ligue 2, it's a big jump. He’s very good with both feet. The first contact of Marcos [Senesi] is great. We were not winning a lot of aerial duels and it was hurting us."

Farke: Unlucky not to get three points

Leeds manager Daniel Farke:

"It's a valuable point, I always play to win. To conceded late when you win this game, it doesn't feel great, but from Monday we move on.

"Compliments for my lads today, we had many shots on target. One team missing big chances today, that was us. Giving an unnecessary set piece away and they were able to score from this. The 94th minute, we dropped too deep.

"It was a clinical finish, it's heartbreaking when you don't give anything else away in second half. I'm proud of the performance. Unlucky not to get three points."

Story of the match in stats...