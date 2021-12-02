Leeds United vs Brentford: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Leeds vs Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday; kick-off 2pm.

Team news

Leeds duo Patrick Bamford and Luke Ayling are expected to be available to face Brentford after lengthy injury absences.

Bamford has not played since mid-September with an ankle problem and Ayling has been sidelined for the same period with a knee injury, but both came through a run-out for the U23s on Monday.

Pascal Struijk suffered a minor hip injury in the midweek win over Crystal Palace but is expected to be fit.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has no new injury problems ahead of the trip to Elland Road.

The Bees, who fielded an unchanged XI in Thursday night's 2-0 defeat at Tottenham, emerged unscathed and Shandon Baptiste, Mathias Jensen and Yoane Wissa all got valuable minutes under their belts from the bench.

Kristoffer Ajer has several more weeks in the treatment room as he recovers from a hamstring injury and Tariqe Fosu (also hamstring) continues to be assessed, while Mathias Jorgensen is still sidelined.

How to follow

Follow Leeds vs Brentford in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel after full-time.

Last time out...

Opta stats

Leeds have lost just one of their last 14 home league games against Brentford (W7 D6), going down 1-0 in the Championship in February 2015.

This is the first top-flight meeting between Leeds and Brentford since April 1947, with the Bees winning 2-1 at Elland Road. Both sides were relegated at the end of that campaign.

Brentford haven't conceded more than once in any of their 14 league meetings with Leeds in the 21st century (9 conceded in total), last doing so in a 4-0 defeat in March 1954.

Brentford are unbeaten in their last six away league games against Yorkshire sides (W4 D2), last having a longer run without defeat in the county between 2007 and 2011 (8 games).

Leeds are looking to win consecutive Premier League matches for the first time this season, while the Whites are looking to keep three consecutive clean sheets in the top flight for the first time since August 2002.

Brentford have lost five of their last seven games in the Premier League (W1 D1), after losing just one of their first seven matches in the competition (W3 D3). Indeed, the Bees have kept just two clean sheets in their last 12 Premier League matches, after recording a shutout in their first two games this season.

Leeds have scored a 90th-minute penalty in two of their last six Premier League matches, Rodrigo's equaliser against Wolves and Raphinha's winner against Crystal Palace. The Whites had only scored a penalty in the 90th minute of two of their first 514 Premier League matches - Gary McAllister's third goal in a hat-trick against Coventry in October 1995 and Ian Harte's winner against Derby in December 1999.

Raphinha has scored 46% of Leeds' Premier League goals so far this season (6/13), with the Brazilian's strikes being worth seven points to the Whites.

Aged 21 years and 278 days, Leeds United's Illan Meslier will become the youngest goalkeeper in Premier League history to make 50 appearances in the competition, nine days younger than Joe Hart was in January 2009 when he made his 50th appearance. He's the youngest Leeds goalkeeper to make 50 top-flight appearances since John Lukic in November 1980 (19y 337d).

Ivan Toney has fired in 22% of Brentford's shots in the Premier League this season (34/157), with only Brighton's Leandro Trossard (23%) attempting a higher ratio for any side. Toney had half of Brentford's shots in their 0-2 defeat at Spurs last time out (3/6).

