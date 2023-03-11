Leeds 2-2 Brighton: Jack Harrison scores at both ends as Javi Gracia's side rescue valuable point in survival bid

Leeds were forced to come from behind twice against high-flying Brighton as sensational strikes from Patrick Bamford and Jack Harrison rescued a vital point despite being unable to break free of the relegation zone.

Alexis Mac Allister headed the visitors in front after creative work from Kaoru Mitoma (33) but Bamford levelled the tie seven minutes later, using the outstretched boot of Adam Webster to deflect a shot beyond Jason Steele.

Roberto De Zerbi's side deservedly retook the lead after the break when Harrison turned through his own net under pressure from Solly March (61), before the winger was absolved of any guilt by scoring a stunning equaliser (78).

Harrison collected a short corner from Wilfried Gnonto, jinked inside onto his favoured right boot and curled a wonderful shot into the far corner of the net to ease a degree of Elland Road angst, as Leeds avoided defeat after conceding the opening goal for the first time since August.

"Disappointing for the result, we played a fantastic game with the possibility to score the goals to close the game," De Zerbi said in the aftermath, as his side missed the opportunity to close the gap further on the European spots.

Team news Leeds: The hosts swapped two - Marc Roca and Patrick Bamford came in for Weston McKennie and Georginio Rutter respectivley.

Brighton: De Zerbi made one enforced change in defence as Joel Veltman replaced the injured Tariq Lamptey.

Brighton, who arrived with a club-record 11 Premier League wins already this term, stay in seventh, while Leeds slip to 19th after Bournemouth and Everton both registered wins.

"In a game when we were behind twice, it's good for us to take a point," Javi Gracia reflected, with his side a point adrift of safety, having played a game more than Southampton directly below and West Ham just above.

Player ratings Leeds: Meslier (6), Ayling (4), Koch (6), Wober (5), Firpo (6), Adams (6), Roca (6), Summerville (6), Aaronson (7), Harrison (7), Bamford (7).



Subs: Rodrigo (5), McKennie (5), Gnonto (7), Rutter (n/a), Sinisterra (n/a).



Brighton: Steele (7), Estupinan (7), Dunk (7), Webster (6), Veltman (6), Caicedo (6), Gross (7), Mitoma (8), Mac Allister (7), March (7), Ferguson (6).



Subs: Welbeck (5), Van Hecke (n/a).



How Leeds fightback offered flicker of hope

Harrison's solo strike was not enough to lift Leeds out of the drop zone but it will inspire hope, not least because the hosts were outclassed for large parts of the game but still managed to emerge with something to show for their determined efforts.

The home crowd started the day in sombre spirits, reflected by their side's nervy start as misplaced passes at the back invited Brighton pressure, with Luke Ayling routinely caught out by the trickery of Mitoma.

Leeds threatened sporadically but there was an air of inevitability about Brighton's opener.

Pascal Gross stood up a teasing cross towards the Japan international at the far post and his selfless header back across the face of goal was nodded in by a thankful Mac Allister - his seven goals in 21 games this season is one more than in his first 63 appearances combined.

Bamford lifted the mood shortly after, rifling an effort in off the underside of the crossbar via a Webster deflection, but unrelenting Brighton continued to wrestle control and momentum.

They pressed and probed in typical fashion, before Max Wober's attempted clearance from Mitoma's low cross rebounded awkwardly off Illan Meslier, forcing a rash Harrison clearance to receive further punishment.

The winger had to act, owing to the presence of March directly behind him, but the entire episode was erratic and careless - Brighton have benefitted from more own goals (five) than any other side this season.

Substitute Danny Welbeck then had the chance to put the game beyond Leeds when failing to get the better of Meslier in a 1v1, instead allowing Harrison to atone for his earlier mistake by completing the scoring with the best strike of a frantic but entertaining afternoon.

"We made a lot of mistakes in the final third," the Brighton boss concluded.

Gracia: We value the point

Leeds manager Javi Gracia:

"We were looking for the win today. But big credit for my players because they follow the plan. We were twice behind and it wasn't easy to manage the game. We were playing against a big team. I want to give value to the point.

"The game was more open - there were chances for both teams. We have to give value because every single point counts. They press well and usually have much more possession than other teams, so we had to defend well.

"I think it's a good point. In all the games we've played before we've created many chances and today, we scored two. In the next games, I think we'll do it again."

De Zerbi: We deserved to win

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi:

"I am really disappointed for the result. We played a fantastic game. We had the possibility to score more in the game and close the game. We made a lot of mistakes in the final third. For this, I am sorry for the result, and for my players.

"We could attack many times in the first half. We play well, we understand from the first minute of the game. It's difficult to win here because the stadium is fantastic and the atmosphere is amazing. But if we speak about the performance we deserved to win.

"When the result was 2-1 we had to close the game. We had chances to do that. Welbeck, Mac Allister, Mitoma - I don't know how many times they were inside the goal area. We suffered a goal in the set-piece. We are paying for this.

"We know how it can be in football."

Opta - Harrison's afternoon of mixed fortune

Jack Harrison became the fifth player to score, assist and score an own goal in a Premier League game, and the second player to do so this season after Jacob Ramsey for Aston Villa against Man Utd.

Brighton are currently enjoying the longest ongoing unbeaten run away from home in the Premier League (six games - W3 D3). They're the only side yet to lose on the road since the World Cup restart.

Patrick Bamford's goal was his first for Leeds as a starter in the Premier League since August 2021 against Burnley.

