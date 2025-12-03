Leeds 3-1 Chelsea: Impressive win eases pressure on Daniel Farke and dents Blues' title hopes

Leeds dented Chelsea's title hopes as they pulled off a huge 3-1 win at Elland Road to ease the pressure on Daniel Farke and leave the visitors nine points adrift of Premier League leaders Arsenal.

In a game that could have been pivotal for Farke's future, his decision to stick with the 3-5-2 formation that inspired a second-half fightback in the defeat at Manchester City proved decisive as they brushed Chelsea aside to go three points clear of the drop.

Impressive performances over Arsenal and Barcelona had elevated Chelsea into the title conversation, however the trip to West Yorkshire delivered a reality check for Enzo Maresca up against a side that had lost their last four games.

Team news: Chelsea were without Moises Caicedo, but Cole Palmer made his first appearance in more than two months off the bench.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke lined up without a back four for just the fifth time in the Premier League.

Leeds deservedly led by two goals at the break after a bullet header at the near post from Jaka Bijol and a stunning long-range strike from Ao Tanaka at either end of a half that Farke's side had dominated with Chelsea flummoxed by their new shape.

Maresca's double half-time change brought about an instant impact as Pedro Neto pulled a goal back off the bench soon after the restart, taking advantage of a slip in concentration from Leeds defender Gabriel Gudmundsson to poke in at the back post.

Image: Leeds United's Ao Tanaka celebrates after scoring his sides second goal

However, Leeds refused to back down and restored their two-goal advantage as Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored for the second game running after substitute Noah Okafor capitalised on a loose pass from Chelsea defender Tosin in his own box.

Farke, it seems, has landed on the perfect formula for his Leeds squad with the change of formation just in the nick of time, providing hope that not all is lost this season in their fight for Premier League survival.

Watch all four goals from a thrilling game

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jaka Bijol scores his first goal for Leeds United against Chelsea in the Premier League

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ao Tanaka's strike puts Leeds 2-0 up before the break in their Premier League game against Chelsea

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Pedro Neto scores as Chelsea trail Leeds 2-1 in the Premier League

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A mistake by Tosin Adarabioyo sees Leeds go 3-1 up against Chelsea with a goal from Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Neville: Chelsea 'not good enough' to win title

Sky Sports' Gary Neville believes Chelsea's current squad is "not good enough" to win the Premier League.

"I don't think they can win the title. In fact, I don't think they've got a chance. Chelsea do have some gaping holes when you see title-winning teams.

"Chelsea's team is well built, it's got an incredible amount of talent, but the centre-backs tonight were poor in every way.

"The goalkeeper is not good enough to be a title-winning goalkeeper, and then at centre-forward, they're good players, but they're not at the levels that are required to win Chelsea a title.

"They'll finish in the top four, but the inconsistencies are still there. I've seen Chelsea be outstanding in games, but I've also seen them perform like that [at Leeds].

"I don't think they were prepared for Elland Road. I don't think they respected the fixture and what could happen out there. They were physically outdone, outmuscled and outplayed, and they deserved to lose."

Story of the match in stats...

What's coming up in the Premier League?