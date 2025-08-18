Leeds 1-0 Everton: Lukas Nmecha penalty sees hosts to opening Premier League win after harsh James Tarkowski handball

A penalty described as 'bizarre' saw Leeds to a 1-0 win against Everton in their Premier League opener - and whether it should have stood or not has divided opinion.

Toffees captain James Tarkowski was penalised for handball, although it came amid contentious circumstances.

The penalty was scored by new Leeds signing Lukas Nmecha in the 84th minute, and Tarkowski himself was confused as to how the penalty was allowed to stand.

He told Sky Sports: "It's not a penalty. As soon as the ref blew, I was pretty confident it was going to get overturned.

"My first question to him was 'If my arm was by my side - which it was - is it a penalty?' To which he said no.

"I've since read that I leaned into the ball, but there's nothing unnatural about my arm being by my side. The ball's allowed to hit your arm, it's just not allowed to be away from your body unnaturally, which it wasn't. I can't understand it, really.

"The linesman gave it apparently, who was 45 yards away and I don't understand how he can see what I've done with my arm from the angle. Bizarre - and it cost us a point in the end.

"I'm moving across, there's a lot of bodies in front of me. The lad's struck it at pace, it's taken a deflection on the way past, I see it at the last second - I'm allowed to move my body towards the direction of the ball."

How the penalty incident unfolded

The game looked to be heading for a goalless draw when Anton Stach's shot hit Tarkowski who was down low inside the area. It looked as if his arms were by his side, but referee Chris Kavanagh immediately pointed to the spot.

There was then a brief wait as the decision to award a penalty was confirmed by VAR.

"He's trying to get the arm behind his back so in many ways, it seems harsh to me, but maybe it's the way he's leaning into the ball," Andy Hinchcliffe said on Sky Sports co-commentary.

And in the contentious cauldron of Elland Road, summer signing Nmecha stepped up to take and with just his third touch in a Leeds shirt, fired his new team to victory.

Everton boss David Moyes had questioned some of the refereeing decisions on the opening weekend when asked on Monday Night Football before the game, and was critical of the penalty award at Elland Road.

"The goal was completely wrong, really harsh. It's difficult to lose on that," Moyes told Sky Sports after the game.

"I've been in and spoken to the referee. They seem to think because you lean, your arms can go away. You're allowed to lean in football, unless someone's going to pull one of these rules out that if you lean, it's a penalty.

"The ball took a deflection, I don't know where Tarky would have had to get his arm chopped of to. It wasn't outside his body, it wasn't doing anything different.

"It's not been a good week for me, I've only seen some of the referees and some of the performances but tonight, it was a poor decision. But it might not have been the referee, VAR had a chance to get that decision right and I felt like it wasn't fair."

Carragher and Neville: It was a penalty

Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher on Monday Night Football: "I think it is [handball]. Tarkowski knows what he's doing and it's something I would do.

"The only thing I'm thinking is has he lost his bearings? He is in the middle of the box, but it's a split-second decision. It takes a late deflection and maybe it's just reflexes.

Sky Sports' Gary Neville on Monday Night Football: "I think it's definitely a penalty.

"Tarkowski is the type of defender that feels he needs to get in front of every single shot and what I mean is that maybe he could've composed himself, let the ball go through to Pickford who would've saved it.

Image: Everton captain James Tarkowski (left) protests after he was penalised for handball to give Leeds a late penalty

"The guilt written all over his face, Tarkowski knows it's a penalty. He's blocked it from such a distance."

Sky Sports News' Vinny O'Connor at Elland Road: "Tarkowski had his arms down by his side. I'm not sure about the award of that penalty, but the majority of Elland Road are deliriously happy.

"Everton will not only bemoan the award of the spot kick but also the fact Ndiaye didn't get a free-kick at the other end as he tried to wriggle his way into the box."

Farke: I hope ref's penalty decision was correct

Leeds boss Daniel Farke to Sky Sports: "I haven't watched it back. On field, it felt like a penalty in the moment, perhaps it was also a bit emotional with the roar of the stadium.

"I was a bit worried because the check was quite long, and the feeling is that, if you need so long, normally the on-field decision should stand.

"Thank God it stood, but I have to watch it again to judge it properly. If the referee says it was a penalty, I hope he was right.

Image: Lukas Nmecha came off the bench to score Leeds' winner from the penalty spot against Everton

"Lukas' first two or three touches were not spot on - I was a bit worried because normally he's an outstanding penalty taker.

"I was overthinking if I should tell him today it's perhaps not the day to take a penalty. Thank God I didn't step in! He was ice cold and calm."

Grealish makes debut in a game that lacked chances

There had only been two shots on target up until the 84th-minute penalty and they were 70 minutes apart.

Joel Piroe went close for Leeds in the fifth minute as the Premier League new boys dominated first-half possession, but failed to do much with it.

Everton conducted the tempo after the break, playing further up the pitch, and Charly Alcaraz drew a fine save from Lucas Perri in the 75th minute, with the goalkeeper down low at the near post.

Perhaps the brightest moment for the Toffees was a debut for marquee summer signing Jack Grealish, but he failed to have a real influence on the game in his 25-minute cameo.

At full-time, Tarkowski and Moyes were seen remonstrating with referee Kavanagh, the manager especially looking incensed. For Leeds and Daniel Farke though, a perfect return to England's top flight.

Neville: Leeds were by far the better team Sky Sports' Gary Neville: "Leeds deserved it throughout the game, they were by far the better team... They can be proud of themselves.



Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher: "Leeds were excellent in the first half. In the second half, Everton came in and nullified Leeds a little bit.



"We need the promoted teams to get off the mark and build some momentum and make it more competitive than it's been for the last two years.



"Elland Road is why you think Leeds have a chance. Not necessarily because of what's on the pitch, it's far better than the other two teams, but it's the stadium and the atmosphere."

