Leeds 1-0 Fulham: Lukas Nmecha's 91st-minute winner keeps Leeds eight points clear of drop zone

Lukas Nmecha’s acrobatic 91st-minute goal secured a vital 1-0 win over Fulham to keep Leeds eight points clear of the drop in a day that saw both sets of fans pay tribute to the late Leeds legend Terry Yorath.

A plethora of missed opportunities - the best coming to Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Brendan Aaronson - looked to have forced the home side to settle for a point before Nmecha's late strike sent a raucous Elland Road into bedlam and punished a poor Fulham side who created next to no goalscoring opportunities.

The win keeps Leeds eight points clear of the drop zone after West Ham's late win at Spurs, while Fulham drop to 10th and move further away from the European places.

A touching tribute to Yorath preceded kick-off, with both sets of fans joining in a minutes applause as his daughter Gabby Logan watched on from the stands.

A frenetic beginning to the game saw both sides attack with purpose but without quality. In-form Aaronson had the best chance of the opening period - the attacker was one-on-one with Bernd Leno in the Fulham goal after latching onto Jayden Bogle's lofted through ball, but his mistimed half-volley ballooned over and let the visitors off the hook.

The home side had the lion's share of possession and chances throughout. They continued to threaten but a lack of cutting edge meant much of the second period told a similar story to the first. Calvert-Lewin looked certain to put his team into the lead after connecting with a gorgeous Aaronson cross on the hour mark, but somehow missed the target from point-blank range.

Despite a blunt attack registering 0.09 xG in the second half, Marco Silva's side looked to have secured an important point as they continued to defend resolutely, but the visitors' hearts were broken after a series of botched clearances led to the injury-time winner.

Miskicks from three Fulham players gave Ampadu space to pick up the loose ball on the left - the Welshman produced a beautiful delivery, allowing a determined Nmecha to make contact with an outstretched leg and poke past Leno to win it at the last.

Farke: Best win of the season

Leeds boss Daniel Farke to Sky Sports:

"The best win of the season, we played an in-form Fulham side. Important three points and a fantastic win.

"We were relentless until the end. For me the best win of the season so far.

"We didn't allow them to show their quality in offence. We kept going and we were relentless and we had belief and it was an important three points for us.

"We wanted to go for this win and the lads have delivered in a top class way."

On Lukas Nmecha:

"He proved me right and showed his quality in the finishing. For me one of the best German strikers we have and he has shown this with a crucial goal for us which wins us all three points."

On the team being confident:

"Other results are not important for us, we know exactly what we have to do.

"We need to win points to come to a point tally where we are safe.

"We have edged closer today with three crucial points. A reason to be happy today and let's celebrate today."

Silva: We have to be unhappy

Fulham manager Marco Silva, speaking to Sky Sports:

"It was not a good performance from us. Leeds won the game and we have to congratulate them. We knew that it was going to be difficult with the way they play and the way they press.

"We were below the standards in the second half and we definitely have to do much better. We have to be unhappy with how we conceded the goal."

On his yellow card:

"Normal things in the game. Just a simple thing between me and the official, nothing more. Probably a bit emotional but we have to accept it."

