Leeds vs Leicester: Premier League preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Leeds vs Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday; kick-off 2pm.

Team news

Leeds are assessing Jamie Shackleton and Junior Firpo ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with Leicester.

Shackleton was forced off with a knock during the win at Norwich last weekend, while Firpo has been out for over a month after sustaining a muscle injury during the October international break.

The Whites are already without Luke Ayling (knee), Robin Koch (pelvis) and Patrick Bamford (ankle) as they look for back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

James Maddison and Harvey Barnes are expected to be available for Leicester's trip to Elland Road. The duo missed Thursday's 1-1 Europa League draw with Spartak Moscow due to illness.

James Justin is close to a return after a serious knee injury but Wesley Fofana (broken leg) is out and Marc Albrighton is not expected back until the end of the month.

How to follow

Follow Leeds vs Leicester in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after full-time.

Last time out...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal's win at Leicester

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leeds’ win at Norwich

Jones Knows' prediction

Leicester games are a haven for goals. It stems from their inability to defend as a cohesive unit. Brendan Rodgers' side haven't kept a clean sheet in their last nine Premier League games, conceding exactly two goals in five of their last six matches.

A repeat of such sloppiness at Elland Road should make for an entertaining encounter. I'll go with a high-scoring draw.

In a game that is likely to be full of goalscoring opportunities, it seems a simple yet smart idea to back Leeds' biggest goal threat to score. Raphinha has stepped his game up a notch this season, to the extent that he's scored twice and assisted twice for Brazil in his two starts in World Cup qualifying.

For Leeds, he has scored four times in nine appearances with his influence growing week-by-week in the absence of Patrick Bamford's goal threat. The 9/4 on him scoring any time certainly has some juice.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-2

BETTING ANGLE: Raphinha to score (9/4 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A selection of the key statistics ahead of this week's Premier League action.

Leeds are looking to win consecutive league games against Leicester for the first time since December 1999, following their 3-1 win at the King Power Stadium in January.

Leicester have won four of their last five away league games against Leeds (L1), as many as they had in their previous 16 visits to Elland Road. The Foxes are looking to win three in a row at Leeds for the first time in their history.

Since Leeds returned to the Premier League, Leicester are the only side to score four goals against them in a league match at Elland Road. In their entire history, Leeds have only conceded four goals in consecutive home games against two opponents: Manchester City in 1957-58 (2-4) and 1958-59 (0-4) and Arsenal in 2002-03 (1-4) and 2003-04 (1-4).

Leicester have scored in each of their last 12 away Premier League matches (W5 D3 L4), with only Liverpool on a longer current run (15). The Foxes last scored in 13 consecutive away top-flight matches between April and December 1960.

Leeds are looking to win consecutive league games for the first time this season, though both of their victories so far this term have come against newly promoted sides Watford and Norwich City.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers admits he was frustrated to see his side draw 1-1 with Spartak Moscow in Thursday's Europa League group game at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester have lost seven of their last 14 Premier League games (W5 D2); their previous seven defeats in the competition came over a run of 29 matches.

Of sides currently in the Premier League, only Watford (20) and Newcastle (10) are on a longer current run without a clean sheet in the competition than Leicester, who have conceded in each of their last nine league games since beating Wolves 1-0 on the opening weekend.

Leeds are averaging just one goal-per-game in the Premier League this season, down from 1.6 per game last term. The Whites are also averaging over one shot on target per game fewer this season (4.1) than they did in 2020-21 (5.2), while their conversion rate is down from 11.9 per cent to 7.2 per cent.

As well as scoring 40 per cent of Leeds' Premier League goals so far this season (4/10), Raphinha has created the most chances (18), had the most shots (32) and completed the most dribbles (26) of any player for the Whites so far this term.

Sheffield-born Leicester striker Jamie Vardy has scored in each of his last five away Premier League appearances in Yorkshire, netting in two games against Huddersfield, two against Sheffield United and one against Leeds. The only away player to score in six consecutive Premier League appearances in Yorkshire is Harry Kane between November 2014 and January 2021.

Peter Smith is joined by Sky Sports football journalists Richard Morgan and Ben Grounds to discuss the huge Saturday lunchtime showdown between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford.

PART 1 | How are the two rivals shaping up for the big clash? We weigh up how Man Utd's injury concerns in defence could affect their approach, while we ask whether Jack Grealish is living up to his big price tag and the reasons behind some inconsistent form from the defending champions. Is this match now a must-win for them with Chelsea pulling clear at the top of the Premier League?

PART 2 | Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a winning record against Pep Guardiola so what's the secret to his success in this rivalry? And how will the clash go on Saturday? We make our big match predictions!