Leeds vs Liverpool: Premier League preview, team news, TV channel, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Leeds vs Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday; kick-off 4.30pm.

Team news

Leeds United have Stuart Dallas available despite the Northern Ireland midfielder withdrawing from international duty for personal reasons.

Daniel James could make his Leeds debut at Elland Road, while Mateusz Klich and Junior Firpo have recovered from Covid-19, but the involvement of Raphinha remains dependant on his ban for not being released for international duty being lifted.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa says the club made the right decision to sign Daniel James and the Welsh winger will be available this weekend.

Like Raphinha, Liverpool duo Alisson Becker and Fabinho remain ineligible to feature after failing to appear for Brazil national duty, while fellow Brazilian Roberto Firmino is out injured.

Virgil van Dijk and Harvey Elliott are both fit but James Milner, despite returning to training this week, remains a doubt to feature against his former club.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he is still waiting to find out whether Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino are allowed to play this weekend.

How to follow

Leeds vs Liverpool is live on Sky Sports Premier League from 4pm; kick-off 4.30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Leeds United

Liverpool Sunday 12th September 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Last time out...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's draw with Chelsea

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Burnley's draw with Leeds

Opta stats

After winning both league meetings against Liverpool in 2000-01, Leeds are winless in their last eight against the Reds in the Premier League (D3 L5).

Liverpool have lost just one of their last nine away league games against Leeds (W5 D3), going down 4-3 in November 2000 with Mark Viduka netting all four goals for the Whites.

Liverpool have only failed to score in one of their last 22 meetings with Leeds in all competitions, finding the net in each of their last 15 against the Whites since a goalless draw at Elland Road in April 1999.

After winning their last four games of the 2020-21 campaign, Leeds are without a win so far this season (D2 L1). They've not failed to win any of their first four games to a top-flight campaign since 1958-59 under Bill Lambton.

Leeds are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League home games (W3 D4), their longest run without defeat at Elland Road in the top-flight since a run of 15 in 2001.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player We look ahead to matchweek four in the Premier League as Crystal Palace host Tottenham, Leicester face Manchester City and Cristiano Ronaldo looks set to make his return to the Premier League as Manchester United host Newcastle.