Leeds vs Liverpool: Premier League preview, team news, TV channel, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Leeds vs Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday; kick-off 4.30pm.
Team news
Leeds United have Stuart Dallas available despite the Northern Ireland midfielder withdrawing from international duty for personal reasons.
Daniel James could make his Leeds debut at Elland Road, while Mateusz Klich and Junior Firpo have recovered from Covid-19, but the involvement of Raphinha remains dependant on his ban for not being released for international duty being lifted.
Like Raphinha, Liverpool duo Alisson Becker and Fabinho remain ineligible to feature after failing to appear for Brazil national duty, while fellow Brazilian Roberto Firmino is out injured.
Virgil van Dijk and Harvey Elliott are both fit but James Milner, despite returning to training this week, remains a doubt to feature against his former club.
How to follow
Leeds vs Liverpool is live on Sky Sports Premier League from 4pm; kick-off 4.30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Last time out...
Opta stats
- After winning both league meetings against Liverpool in 2000-01, Leeds are winless in their last eight against the Reds in the Premier League (D3 L5).
- Liverpool have lost just one of their last nine away league games against Leeds (W5 D3), going down 4-3 in November 2000 with Mark Viduka netting all four goals for the Whites.
- Liverpool have only failed to score in one of their last 22 meetings with Leeds in all competitions, finding the net in each of their last 15 against the Whites since a goalless draw at Elland Road in April 1999.
- After winning their last four games of the 2020-21 campaign, Leeds are without a win so far this season (D2 L1). They've not failed to win any of their first four games to a top-flight campaign since 1958-59 under Bill Lambton.
- Leeds are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League home games (W3 D4), their longest run without defeat at Elland Road in the top-flight since a run of 15 in 2001.
- Coming into this weekend's games, only Brentford (15) are on a longer unbeaten run in England's top four tiers than Liverpool (13 - W10 D3). Away from home, Liverpool have won seven of their last eight Premier League matches (D1), including each of the last four in a row.
- Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has created more chances than any other player in the Premier League this season (15), while no player has provided more successful open play crosses than Alexander-Arnold (6).
- Leeds' Patrick Bamford has been involved in five goals in his last seven Premier League appearances (4 goals, 1 assist), while the England striker is also on 98 goals in total in his English league career (272 games).
- Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has scored 99 goals in 161 Premier League appearances, and a goal here would see him become the fifth fastest player to reach 100 in the competition after Alan Shearer (124), Harry Kane (141), Sergio Agüero (147) and Thierry Henry (160).