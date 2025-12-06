Leeds 3-3 Liverpool: Ao Tanaka's stoppage-time goal denies Arne Slot chance to move fifth in Premier League

Liverpool were denied the chance to move fifth in the Premier League as substitute Ao Tanaka's 96th-minute equaliser sealed a 3-3 draw for Leeds United at Elland Road.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has fallen short of the seven points Jamie Carragher said he needed against West Ham, Sunderland and Leeds to save his job, taking just five over those three games, as he left Mohamed Salah on the bench again.

Dominik Szoboszlai had made it 3-2 to Liverpool with 10 minutes to go after Leeds fought back from 2-0 down in an enthralling, six-goal half that had one last twist as Tanaka poked in a last-gasp equaliser at a corner to cap a near-perfect week for Daniel Farke.

Leeds move three points clear of the relegation zone after taking four points from games against Chelsea and Liverpool in the space of four days at Elland Road in a week when Farke's position was thought to be under threat. His bold changes were decisive here.

It was Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate who handed Leeds a route back into the game, though, when it seemed the champions were cruising to victory after Hugo Ekitike's quickfire double following the restart.

Konate's rash challenge in the box on substitute Wilfried Gnonto led to Leeds being awarded a penalty by referee Anthony Taylor following an on-field review recommended by VAR.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, scoring his third goal in three games, halved the deficit from the spot and Liverpool crumbled to allow Anton Stach to equalise less than three minutes later as Farke's triple change turned the game.

Liverpool thought the game was won and they were headed for fifth when Szoboszlai coolly slotted in their third after 80 minutes, only to let their lead slip for a second time, succumbing to a familiar fate in this most difficult season for the champions.

Neville: You can't trust Liverpool

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville to Sky Sports:

"Liverpool's implosion is real. This is a game that was comfortable for them at 2-0.

"It could happen. You thought it might happen. Arne Slot cannot believe it.

"It's a mystery that continues. His team just implodes. Liverpool... you just can't trust them."

Szoboszlai: We thought the game was over

Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai to Sky Sports:

"I don't know what happened after 2-0. I think we thought the game was over. We said at the beginning of the game that this was the kind of game where you can never underestimate the team you play against.

"There are times when you have to look at yourselves, just think and ask yourself if you did everything possible. If the answer is yes, then keep going and the momentum will come.

"We have to find solutions, we have to show reactions and everybody has to take responsibility. Not always the old guys or the guys that have been here longer, everybody.

"Everybody has to go on the pitch and show they are ready to fight for this badge."

