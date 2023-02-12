Leeds 0-2 Manchester United: Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho score late goals to overcome stubborn rivals

Manchester United found a way to beat managerless Leeds at the second time of asking as late goals from Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho gave them a 2-0 win at Elland Road.

Having drawn 2-2 at Old Trafford on Wednesday night, the two fierce rivals faced off again in West Yorkshire on Super Sunday and treated supporters to another entertaining spectacle.

After an intriguing, goalless first half, Rashford continued his fine scoring streak with an exquisite header in the 80th minute before substitute Garnacho's fine finish sealed all three points for the visitors (85).

Image: Marcus Rashford continued his impressive goalscoring form at Elland Road

The result means Manchester United move above Manchester City into second place ahead of the champions' game against Aston Villa later in the day and also sees them close the gap on leaders Arsenal to five points.

Leeds will take confidence from earning a draw at Old Trafford and pushing their opponents all the way again at Elland Road, but their winless run in the Premier League extends to nine games. They remain 17th, one point and one position above Everton.

Player ratings Leeds: Meslier (6), Ayling (7), Koch (6), Wober (5), Firpo (6), McKennie (6), Adams (6), Summerville (7), Harrison (6), Gnonto (6), Bamford (5).



Subs: Rutter (6), Aaronson (n/a), Greenwood (n/a).



Man Utd: De Gea (7), Dalot (6), Maguire (7), Shaw (8), Malacia (6), Fred (8), Sabitzer (7), Rashford (7), Fernandes (7), Sancho (6), Weghorst (6).



Subs: Martinez (6), Garnacho (7), Wan-Bissaka (n/a), Elanga (n/a).



Player of the match: Fred.

How Man Utd found a way past Leeds

Just like in Manchester four days ago, Leeds started on the front foot and almost took an early lead but Crysencio Summerville blazed over from a few yards out. Moments before half-time, the 21-year-old again went close to putting the hosts in front but David de Gea, making his 400th Premier League appearance, saved his effort from a tight angle.

United did well to weather the Leeds storm and there was still time in the half for one more chance. Max Wober's mistake at the back allowed Bruno Fernandes a clear run and strike at goal, but his low drive was brilliantly saved by Illan Meslier to keep the game goalless at the break.

Team news Leeds made two changes from the side that drew 2-2 against Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Wednesday. Luis Sinisterra and Pascal Struijk picked up injuries in that game so were replaced by Crysencio Summerville and Junior Firpo. Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag made three changes to his side following the midweek draw. Jadon Sancho started for the first time since returning to the first-team fold. He took the place of Alejandro Garnacho on the wing. Harry Maguire and Tyrell Malacia came into a rearranged back four with Luke Shaw starting at centre-back. Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane dropped to the bench.

The visitors soaked up more Leeds pressure at the start of the second half and responded by almost scoring the opening goal when Diogo Dalot's powerful effort from the edge of the box struck the crossbar.

Luke Ayling and Summerville then went close for the home side before Rashford rose highest to head home Luke Shaw's brilliant cross from the left to register his 13th goal in 15 appearances since the season resumed after the World Cup.

Garnacho, brought on for Jadon Sancho with half an hour to go, then showed why he is rated so highly at Old Trafford with a ruthless finish to make sure of the win.

Rashford and Wout Weghorst almost added more gloss to a satisfying afternoon for Erik ten Hag's side, but their efforts were ruled out for offside late on.

Leeds and Man Utd 'condemn' sickening chants

As expected, the game at Elland Road was played out in a cauldron of noise but the usual hostilities stepped over the line shortly before half-time when chants about the 1958 Munich air disaster and the death of two Leeds fans in Istanbul in 2000 were swapped by small groups of rival fans.

After the final whistle, Leeds and Manchester United issued a joint statement about the sickening chants heard inside the stadium.

The statement read: "Both clubs strongly condemn chanting from both sets of fans regarding historic tragedies at today's game.

"Such behaviour is completely unacceptable and we will continue to work together with our respective fan groups and the Premier League and other authorities on eradicating it from football."

The Premier League also released a statement, which read: "The Premier League condemns the chanting heard during today's match between Leeds United and Manchester United.

"The League is treating the issue of tragedy chanting as a priority and as a matter of urgency."

Maguire: Man Utd wanted revenge after midweek draw

Harry Maguire, who returned to Manchester United's starting line-up, played down his own role in the victory but admitted the visitors had wanted "revenge" for failing to win on home soil in midweek.

"Winning the game is the most important [thing], it's not about myself," Maguire told Sky Sports.

"I'm the captain of the team, I put the team miles before myself and whether I'm playing or not I want the team to do well and be successful.

"It's been a good season up to now, there's a still a lot of improvement and the big games are coming but it's nice to come here, get a clean sheet and a victory and it's a big one for the fans.

"We know coming to Elland Road it's going to be a tough place, there will be times when they have a little bit of momentum. It came early on in both halves but we focused and knew our quality would come through so we had to battle and fight for every ball.

"We know how important this victory is to our fans. Having not got it at Old Trafford in the week was disappointing so we knew this was about revenge and we got that."

'He's a club legend' - De Gea makes history

David de Gea, who equalled Peter Schmeichel's record of 178 clean sheets for United on his 400th Premier League appearance, told Sky Sports: "Today wasn't about the 400, it was about winning the game.

"We did it, so I can enjoy the 400th Premier League game. It's great to come here, play like we did today, keep a clean sheet and [get] three massive points. A perfect day."

Maguire paid tribute to De Gea, adding: "To play 400 games as number one for this club, probably the most scrutinised position in world football, that just shows how good he is.

"He's an absolute legend for the club and is still performing at the highest level.

"He's world class and has proven that again this season so it's a pleasure to play in front of him."

Ayling: Leeds can be proud after difficult week

Leeds defender Luke Ayling felt his side can take the positives despite the defeat.

He said on Sky Sports: "We played really well for 80 minutes and we gave it our all. We had some big chances in the second half.

"But they had one chance and you can't give a player who's that much in confidence time in the box to score goals. We're going to have to take the positives from it.

"I think we can be proud of the last four days in a week that's been tricky for the club, we stuck together and we've played really well in these two games and now we move on to next Saturday."

Ayling added his support for the job interim boss Michael Skubala is doing.

The defender added: "We aren't sure what's going on behind the scenes if we're close to getting a manager but [Skubala] and his staff have done an absolutely brilliant job these last few days. Our team effort has shown that."

FPL stats: Leeds vs Man Utd Goals Rashford, Garnacho Assists Shaw, Weghorst Bonus points Shaw (3pts) | De Gea (2pts) | Maguire (1pt)

Opta stats: Leeds' winless run continues

Leeds United are winless in nine games in the Premier League (D4 L5), their longest winless run in the competition since 10 games between March and August in 1997.

Manchester United have won consecutive league games against Leeds United at Elland Road for the first time since October 1976.

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford has scored 21 goals in all competitions this season, only scoring more goals during the 2019-20 campaign (22).

David de Gea made his 400th Premier League appearance in this match - only Ryan Giggs (632) and Paul Scholes (499) have played more games for Manchester United in the competition.

Manchester United

Leicester City Sunday 19th February 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

Leeds travel to relegation rivals Everton next Saturday (kick-off 3pm) before hosting fellow strugglers Southampton on February 25 (kick-off 3pm).

Manchester United return to European action next Thursday when they travel to Barcelona for the first leg of their Europa League play-off (kick-off 5.45pm).

Erik ten Hag's side then host Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 4.30pm).