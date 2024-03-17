Leeds United 2-0 Millwall: Wilfried Gnonto and Dan James send Daniel Farke's side top of Championship

Goals from Wilfried Gnonto and Dan James sent Leeds top of the Championship for the first time this season with a 2-0 victory over Millwall.

Leeds extended their unbeaten league run at Elland Road to 19 matches and have now won 12 of their last 13 Championship games, overturning a 17-point deficit since New Year's Day between them and second-placed Leicester.

Gnonto's superb opener gave the hosts a half-time lead and substitute James added the all-important second with 11 minutes left to lift them above the Foxes on goal difference.

How Leeds went top

Image: Dan James celebrates after doubling Leeds' advantage against Millwall

Crysencio Summerville pulled a low shot wide and that was all Leeds had to show from a promising start.

The visitors had dropped only two points in four matches since Neil Harris returned for his second spell in charge last month and they were not going to concede an inch against their promotion-chasing hosts.

Lions skipper Jake Cooper earned the wrath of the home fans for grappling with Gnonto - both players were booked - before Zion Flemming and Junior Firpo were also shown yellow cards for mistimed tackles.

But from a scrappy opening littered with full-blooded challenges, Gnonto emerged to elevate the game with a brilliant opening goal in the 33rd minute.

The forward collected Georginio Rutter's lay-off on the edge of the penalty area and unleashed a shot which arced away from Millwall goalkeeper Matija Sarkic and into the net.

Millwall skipper Cooper was lucky to avoid a second yellow card, first when he appeared to catch Rutter with his elbow and then when he clattered into Joe Rodon in the Millwall box.

Referee Stephen Martin missed the first incident and was unmoved by the second, after being perfectly placed, with Rodon left in a heap.

Summerville then forced Sarkic into a flying one-handed save with a shot from outside the box as just one goal separated the two sides at half-time.

Leeds maintained the pressure after the restart and the bookings continued to mount for Millwall, with Ryan Leonard and George Honeyman both cautioned.

Sarkic saved superbly to deny Rutter's first-time effort and then pushed the Frenchman's follow-up on to a post.

After Millwall had served warning when Cooper's hooked effort from a corner flew narrowly wide, Japhet Tanganga's last-ditch tackle thwarted Patrick Bamford following substitute James' low cross.

But James struck the decisive second goal in the 79th minute. Rutter wriggled free on the left edge of the area and pulled the ball back for the Wales winger, who took his time before picking his spot with a low finish.

James went close to adding a third as his shot hit a post in stoppage time.

The managers

Leeds manager Daniel Farke:

"I'm pretty proud of the boys because this time around it was a bit of a different challenge. We're used to playing every three days, we're not used to it after 10 days. Then against a competitive and aggressive side, it's not easy to create chances.

"I'm pretty pleased that we dominated, especially in the first half. Most important was that we didn't give anything away.

"It was a mature performance. I'm happy."

Millwall manager Neil Harris:

"I think first and foremost, Leeds probably deserved to win that game. My only disappointment is that when the opportunities came, we weren't ruthless enough to take them.

"We gave goals away at really poor times. Both halves we were on top. First half, in a less controlled manner.

"In the second half, we had a 10-minute spell where we were the better team, we were building momentum and then we concede. That's the frustration.

"I'm not bemoaning the group, we just have to keep improving."