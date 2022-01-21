Leeds United 0-1 Newcastle: Jonjo Shelvey free-kick hands Magpies second Premier League win of season

Jonjo Shelvey's second-half free-kick gave Newcastle a much-needed 1-0 win at Leeds as Eddie Howe's side recorded just a second Premier League win of the season.

Leeds came into the clash looking for a third win in a row to move further clear of the relegation zone, only to be dragged nearer trouble after a stuttering display against resolute opponents.

Image: Jonjo Shelvey celebrates his goal

Dan James was denied early on by an excellent reflex stop from Martin Dubravka as Jack Harrison - watched on from the stands by England boss Gareth Southgate - carried on where he left off at the London Stadium last weekend.

Player ratings Leeds: Meslier (6), Struijk (6), Llorente (6), Ayling (7), Koch (6), Klich (6), Dallas (6), Raphinha (8), Rodrigo (6), Harrison (7), James (6)



Subs: Roberts (6), Gelhardt (7)



Newcastle: Dubravka (7), Trippier (7), Schar (6), Lascelles (7), Dummett (6), Fraser (8), Shelvey (9), Saint-Maximin (8), Willock(7), Wood (7), Joelinton (6)



Subs: Clark (6), Manquillo (7), S Longstaff (6)



Man of the match: Jonjo Shelvey

Newcastle were not without their own threatening moments, however, with Shelvey going close to opening the scoring just before the half-hour mark, only for the playmaker's well-struck volley to be beaten clear to safety by the flying Illan Meslier.

However, it was the Newcastle playmaker who did finally make the crucial breakthrough with just 15 minutes to go as his low, curling free-kick from the left edge of the area somehow managed to evade Meslier's grasp.

Team news Leeds' club record signing Rodrigo returned to the starting line-up for the first time in two months. Rodrigo, who last started for Marcelo Bielsa's side at the end of November, overcame a heel injury and was one of two changes.



Diego Llorente was back from suspension, while Adam Forshaw and Junior Firpo missed out after both sustained hamstring strains in last week's win at West Ham.



Meanwhile, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe made one change after last week's 1-1 home draw against Watford, with Joe Willock replacing Sean Longstaff in midfield. Recent signings Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood retained their starting places.

As much as Leeds huffed and puffed to level matters thereafter, it was the visitors who went closest to scoring again as Howe's side jetted off to their training camp in Saudi Arabia in buoyant mood having moved up to 18th in the table, one point from safety, while Leeds stay in 15th.

Magpies finally cure their travel sickness - Opta stats

● Newcastle picked up their first away league win of the season in their 10th such outing (D3 L6); it's the longest they've waited for their first away win from the start of a league season since 2012-13, when their first victory came in their 12th away game.

● This was Leeds United's first Premier League defeat to a side starting the day in the relegation zone since December 2003, a 1-3 defeat to Wolves, and first at home since November 2002 when they lost 2-4 to Bolton.

● Newcastle have won eight of their last 12 league visits to Elland Road (D1 L3). Indeed, no side in Premier League history has won more away games at Elland Road than the Magpies (seven, level with Liverpool).

● Leeds have lost two of their last three Premier League games at Elland Road (W1), as many as their previous 14 home league matches before this (W5 D7 L2).

● Leeds have conceded 40 goals in 21 Premier League games this season, the earliest they have shipped 40+ league goals from the start of a league campaign since 2006-07 in the Championship (also 21 games).

Leeds visit Aston Villa in the Premier League on Wednesday February 9 at 8pm. Newcastle host Everton on Tuesday February 8 at 7.45pm.