Leeds 2-1 Nottingham Forest: Luis Sinisterra stunner lifts Leeds up to 13th in Premier League

Leeds United boosted their survival hopes with a priceless 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest, whose dismal away form continued at Elland Road.

Orel Mangala's clinical 12th-minute opener had Forest dreaming of adding elusive Premier League away points to their measly tally of six but Leeds, who started the night in the relegation zone, produced a spirited first-half fightback to secure three vital points.

Jack Harrison erased the Forest lead when he emphatically punished a spill by Keylor Navas in the 20th minute and the comeback was completed on the stroke of half-time by Luis Sinisterra's sublime solo effort.

It proved enough for Leeds to secure their second victory in three games as Javi Gracia's side climbed up to 13th in the table, four places and two points ahead of Forest, who are now winless in their last eight and remain out of the relegation zone only on goal difference.

Player ratings... Leeds: Meslier (6), Ayling (6), Koch (6), Struijk (6), Firpo (6), McKennie (7), Roca (7), Harrison (8), Sinisterra (8), Aaronson (6), Bamford (6).



Subs: Summerville (5), Rodrigo (5), Kristensen (n/a).



Nottingham Forest: Navas (5), Williams (6), Felipe (5), Niakhate (6), Toffolo (6), Mangala (6), Freuler (6), Danilo (6), Johnson (5), Dennis (6), Gibbs-White (5).



Subs: Shelvey (5), Awoniyi (5), Kouyate (5), Scarpa (5), Ayew (5).



Man of the match: Luis Sinisterra

Leeds go marching up the Premier League

Image: Orel Mangala celebrates after giving Nottingham Forest an early lead at Elland Road

An expectant Elland Road crowd inspired Leeds to a blistering start but they were silenced inside 12 minutes. Emmanuel Dennis, who had seen an earlier close-range shot cannon off the post, turned provider on the counter, picking out Mangala on the edge of the area, who clinically dispatched Forest's opener past Illan Meslier.

Forest's lead would last all of eight minutes. Marc Roca's long-range strike proved too hot for goalkeeper Navas to handle and Harrison reacted first to ram home his fourth Premier League goal of the season on the rebound.

Image: Jack Harrison celebrates after equalising for Leeds against Nottingham Forest

Forest retained a threat on the counter but Leeds' grip on the contest only strengthened once parity was restored and there was a growing sense inside Elland Road another goal was imminent.

After Patrick Bamford and Sinisterra passed up presentable chances, Leeds finally underlined their authority on the cusp of half-time when the Colombia international cut inside off the left flank and rifled an unstoppable effort into the far corner.

Team news... Patrick Bamford and Weston McKennie returned as Javi Gracia made two changes to the Leeds team beaten 4-1 at Arsenal on Saturday.

Steve Cooper named an unchanged Nottingham Forest team after Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Wolves.

Moussa Niakhate's last-ditch tackle prevented Bamford from extending Leeds' lead early in the second half as the hosts picked up from where they left off before the break.

Sinisterra nearly had the home fans off their seats for the second time with another curled effort and Bamford lashed a glorious chance wide as Leeds hunted a game-clinching third.

Image: Luis Sinisterra celebrates after giving Leeds a 2-1 lead against Nottingham Forest

But despite Neco Williams and substitutes Jonjo Shelvey, Gustavo Scarpa and Andre Ayew all seeing shots blocked in late on, Leeds weather to Forest fightback to secure their seventh league win of the season.

Leeds revitalised, Forest floundering - Opta stats

Leeds have won three of their six Premier League games under Javi Gracia (D1 L2), as many as they had in their previous 22 this season (D7 L12).

Nottingham Forest extended their winless run to eight Premier League games (D3 L5), the longest current run in the division.

Leeds had 21 shots against Nottingham Forest, their most in a single Premier League match since January 2022 (22 vs Burnley).

Nottingham Forest have failed to win more games despite opening the scoring than any other Premier League side this season (8 - D4 L4), while only Leicester (22) have dropped more points from winning positions than Forest (20).

What's next?

