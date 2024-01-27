Leeds United 1-1 Plymouth Argyle: Adam Randell earns Plymouth an FA Cup fourth-round replay

Adam Randell's second-half equaliser earned Plymouth an FA Cup fourth-round replay after they held Leeds to a 1-1 draw at Elland Road.

The Plymouth midfielder converted a rare chance for his side in the 73rd minute after Jaidon Anthony's superb solo effort had put Leeds in front at half-time.

Leeds extended their unbeaten home record to 17 games in all competitions, but saw their five-game winning run halted.

Plymouth - 15th in the Championship - are still searching for their first win on the road this season, but are now unbeaten in four games under manager Ian Foster.

The visitors threatened first when 16-goal striker Morgan Whittaker bundled Mickel Miller's left-wing cross over the crossbar before Leeds hit the woodwork twice in quick succession.

Anthony's angled shot from inside the box struck a post and Willy Gnonto's follow-up effort was pushed onto the crossbar by Plymouth goalkeeper Conor Hazard.

Further efforts from Joel Piroe and Ethan Ampadu were held by Hazard as Leeds laid siege on the visitors' goal.

But it took a moment of individual brilliance from Anthony to break the deadlock in the 31st minute as he cut inside from the left and beat three defenders before arrowing a right-footed shot inside the far post.

The on-loan Bournemouth winger celebrated by paying tribute to his mum Donna, who died last week, by lifting his shirt to reveal the words 'Rest in Perfect Peace Mum' on his vest, for which he was booked.

Randell had a rare attempt on goal for Plymouth at the start of the second half, which was blocked and for all Leeds' dominance, it took Sam Byram's headed goal-line clearance to keep his side in front.

Joe Rodon toe-poked the ball away from Plymouth striker Ryan Hardie and as it looped towards goal, Byram averted the danger.

Plymouth defender Ashley Phillips thwarted Gnonto in the box as Leeds pressed for a second goal, but they were pegged back by the visitors in the 73rd minute.

Substitute Mustapha Bundu picked out Randell with a fine pass into the area and the latter's excellent first touch enabled him to fire home under Illan Meslier.

Anthony's curling effort was held by Hazard as Leeds looked to respond and substitute Patrick Bamford's first touch - a header from Anthony's corner - superbly saved by Hazard.

The Argyle keeper thwarted Leeds again when saving Ilia Gruev's 20-yard shot and Piroe volleyed an effort over the crossbar.

Bamford went agonisingly close to a stoppage-time winner when hooking fellow substitute Junior Firpo's deflected cross inches wide, but Leeds must now head to Home Park for a replay.

Leeds return to action at Bristol City in the Championship on Friday, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 8pm. Daniel Farke's side then host Rotherham on Saturday February 10; kick-off 3pm.

Plymouth's next game is at Swansea in the Championship on Saturday; kick-off 3pm. Argyle then travel to Sunderland on Saturday February 10; kick-off 3pm.