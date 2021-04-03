Leeds 2-1 Sheff Utd: Phil Jagielka's second-half own goal moves Leeds into Premier League top half

Wasteful Leeds needed a Phil Jagielka own goal to move into the Premier League top half with a 2-1 win over Sheffield United at Elland Road.

Leeds wasted several good positions to see their afternoon out more comfortably, registering 21 shots across the afternoon, but scored only a single goal themselves through Jack Harrison's 12th-minute tap-in after good build-up from Raphinha.

Having dominated the opening period, they went in level at the break after Oli McBurnie's shot was turned in at the back post by Ben Osborn just before the half-time whistle.

Four minutes after the interval, Harrison aimed a whipped ball across the six-yard box only for Sheffield-born Jagielka to dent his own Yorkshire pride by restoring the lead for the county's other Premier League team with a sliding own goal.

Stuart Dallas hit the post before Patrick Bamford and Ezgjan Alioski both spurned opportunities for the hosts, who were nearly made to pay late on when Rhian Brewster and Oliver Burke went close in the final minutes - but not close enough to stop Leeds moving 10th, and leave the Blades potentially two games from relegation.

Player ratings Leeds: Meslier (6), Ayling (7), Cooper (6), Llorente (7), Alioski (6), Raphinha (8), Dallas (8), Phillips (7), Harrison (7), Roberts (6), Bamford (6).



Subs: Rodrigo (5), Klich, Koch (n/a).



Sheffield United: Ramsdale (7), Bogle (6), Baldock (5), Jagielka (5), Osborn (6), Stevens (6), Norwood (5), Fleck (6), Lundstram (5), McGoldrick (6), McBurnie (6).



Subs: Ampadu (7), Burke (6), Brewster (6), Egan (6).



Man of the match: Raphinha.

Leeds made to work for deserved victory

Leeds, still harbouring hopes of a top-half finish, looked full of intent from kick-off and had Sheffield United hearts in mouths within a minute when winning a free-kick right on the edge of the visitors' box, which Raphinha aimed just over the bar.

Their opener took only 12 minutes to arrive but even by then, it had been coming. After saving from Kalvin Phillips and Dallas, Aaron Ramsdale could do nothing to stop Harrison from close-range after some fine work down the right by Tyler Roberts and Raphinha, who got to the byline before giving his team-mate a tap-in.

Harrison could have doubled his money before half-time but spurned a fine chance from a flowing Leeds break, allowing Ramsdale to turn his effort round the post after being played clean through.

Sheff Utd took full advantage in added time when McBurnie's angled shot was turned goalwards by Osborn, and despite Leeds appeals that Luke Ayling had blocked the ball on the line, Graham Scott's watch said otherwise.

Team news Marcelo Bielsa brought captain Liam Cooper back for Leeds , replacing Pascal Struijk.

, replacing Pascal Struijk. Sheffield United were unchanged from their FA Cup quarter-final exit to Chelsea.

The Blades had shown unusual resilience to hang on and find an equaliser but once Jagielka put through his own net from Harrison's dangerous low cross, they crumbled. Within three minutes Dallas' 20-yard curler kissed the far post and soon Ramsdale had to be at his best to deny Bamford from Ayling's excellent lofted ball forward.

The waves of pressure kept on coming but without a third goal, Leeds were always in danger of being caught out again. In the final 10 minutes, Brewster's turn and shot whistled past Illian Meslier's near post before Burke had the goalkeeper scrambling from the edge of the box.

But anything less than three points would have been an injustice for the hosts, who move 10th in the table at least until Aston Villa host Fulham on Sunday. Sheffield United could be as little as two games from the drop if Newcastle pick up three points against Tottenham.

What the managers said...

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa: "We won by only one goal but when the opponent sees only a one-goal difference, they insist on arriving a lot in the opponent's 18-yard box.

"We had sufficient chances to have scored more goals, and many situations which did not end in shots which would have increased the amount of options we had to score goals.

"It is very difficult in the Premier League to imagine a comfortable victory, at least for us."

Sheffield United caretaker manager Paul Heckingbottom told Amazon Prime: "The effort and the fight was there. There were too many moments where we lacked quality. We gave Leeds their best chances on the counter. That was the most frustrating thing. We came back into the game winning set-pieces in good positions but then the quality wasn't there. We were our worst enemy today.

"As the first half wore on we kept winning the ball higher up, but again, we didn't open them up and had too many shots from distance and too many lost balls. In the second half it was similar, but we got opened up again when we didn't fully commit to a break. We couldn't quite put them under pressure."

Man of the Match - Raphinha

Although he did not get on the scoresheet, Raphinha made Leeds' opener and spearheaded most of their numerous attacks, often leading on the break after Sheffield United moves had broken down. He took on more duels (17) than anyone else on the pitch and made more key passes (four) too.

The Brazilian was the pick of an impressive attacking bunch for Marcelo Bielsa, with Jack Harrison also impressive and well-worthy of his goal.

Opta facts

Leeds have completed the league double over Sheffield United for the first time since the 1991-92 campaign, when they won the top-flight title.

Sheffield United suffered their 24th league defeat of the season in just 30 games - in their league history they've only ever lost more in 1975-76 (26/42) and 2010-11 (26/46).

Sheffield United's goal today was just their seventh away from home in the Premier League all season, with this strike their first in five away league games (2-1 v Man Utd in January).

Leeds registered at least 20 shots in a Premier League game for the fifth time this season (23 in total), with only Manchester City doing so more often so far this term (six).

Jack Harrison has scored seven goals in 30 games for Leeds in all competitions this season, his best ever goalscoring campaign in English football.

Ben Osborn's strike for Sheffield United was his first ever Premier League goal (29th appearance), and his first in league football since January 2019 - also against Leeds United (for Nottingham Forest).

Only Richard Dunne (10) has scored more Premier League own goals than Sheffield United's Phil Jagielka (seven). His own goal today made Jagielka the second oldest outfielder (38y 229d) to score an own goal in the competition, after Stuart Pearce v Man Utd in January 2001 (38y 252d).

Raphinha's assist for Jack Harrison's opener was his sixth in the Premier League this season - no Leeds player has more in the competition this term.

What's next?

Leeds visit league leaders Manchester City next Saturday in the lunch-time game with kick-off at 12.30pm.

Sheffield United are at home to Arsenal a day later with that match kicking-off on Sunday at 7pm.