Leeds United 2-0 Sheffield United: Daniel Farke's Whites go second in the Championship after ending Blades' unbeaten start

Leeds ended Sheffield United's unbeaten start to the season and moved second in the Championship table after a 2-0 win at Elland Road on Friday night.

Pascal Struijk slammed home a rare set-piece goal for the Whites - their first since February - after 69 minutes, before Mateo Joseph made sure in the 90th to bring the EFL's final unbeaten start to a conclusion after 10 games.

Prior to kick-off, tributes were paid to former Blade George Baldock, who passed away at the age of just 31 on October 9. Leeds' Ethan Ampadu and Sheffield United's Jack Robinson laid flowers in front of the away end, while a planned minute's silence soon erupted into applause.

Given the manner in which Leeds had drawn with Sunderland prior to the international break - due to Illan Meslier's glaring late error - Sheffield United were prepared for a fast start at Elland Road. But when the midway point of the first half rolled around, the hosts had not mustered a single shot.

Something resembling the expected attacking storm followed shortly after as Leeds took control, with livewire Largie Ramazani quickly digging out a shot while flanked by two Blades defenders that goalkeeper Michael Cooper tipped around the post.

Blades captain Ollie Arblaster was denied the opener by a superb Joe Rodon block after the break - but the visitors found themselves behind shortly afterwards when Struijk pounced. It was just the fourth goal Chris Wilder's side had conceded all season.

It was job done in the 90th minute when Joel Piroe threaded the ball in for fellow forward Joseph, who remained composed as he rolled home to make sure of the victory.

