Leeds 1-0 Southampton: Junior Firpo's second-half winner gives Javi Gracia win in first game in charge

New Leeds boss Javi Gracia made the perfect start to life at Elland Road as Junior Firpo's second-half winner gave them a vital 1-0 home victory over relegation rivals Southampton.

Gracia was appointed on Tuesday to succeed Jesse Marsch and his arrival inspired Leeds to their first win in 11 games to move them out of the Premier League relegation zone.

Firpo's 77th-minute finish, which squirmed under Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, proved to be the difference in a low-quality encounter.

Player ratings Leeds: Meslier (7); Ayling (6), Koch (7), Wober (7), Firpo (8); McKennie (7), Adams (7); Harrison (6), Aaronson (6), Gnonto (6); Bamford (6).



Subs: Summerville (6), Rutter (6), Roca (N/A).



Southampton: Bazunu (5); Maitland-Niles (6), Bednarek (6), Bella-Kotchap (6), Perraud (6); S Armstrong (6), Ward-Prowse (6), Lavia (6), Elyounoussi (6); Sulemana (5), Onuachu (6).



Subs: Mara (6), Walcott (6), Diallo (6), Walker-Peters (6), A Armstrong (N/A).



Player of the match: Junior Firpo.

The left-back's goal inflicted defeat in Ruben Selles' first game in permanent charge of Southampton after he was appointed on Friday following last weekend's win at Chelsea when he was in interim charge.

The loss keeps Southampton bottom of the table, four points from safety, while Leeds are now a point clear of the drop zone in 17th.

How Gracia made the dream start at Leeds

Both sides began the day in the bottom three and the first-half action reflected their positions in the table.

Saints striker Paul Onuachu forced Illan Meslier into the game's first save with a weak 38th-minute effort, while Leeds midfielder Weston McKennie put over after Bazunu's weak punch fell to him on the edge of the box.

Patrick Bamford had a penalty appeal turned down by referee Peter Bankes inside the opening minute of the second half after he was brought down by Jan Bednarek.

Team news New Leeds boss Javi Gracia made just one change for his first game in charge as Brenden Aaronson was recalled in place of Crysencio Summerville.

Southampton boss Ruben Selles, taking charge of his first game since being made permanent manager, named an unchanged starting line-up after last week's 1-0 win at Chelsea.

Saints captain James Ward-Prowse, who equalled Jason Dodd's record of 329 Premier League appearances for Southampton, had their only shot on target in the second half with a powerful strike from distance which was straight at Meslier.

But Leeds made the breakthrough with 13 minutes remaining as Firpo latched onto Jack Harrison's clever backheel and finished low under Bazunu to score his first Premier League goal.

Substitute Crysencio Summerville came close to scoring a second in added time as he fired wide, but Leeds held on for their first league win since November, while Southampton remain winless at Elland Road since 1998.

Gracia: Debut win an important step

Leeds head coach Javi Gracia: "It was a nice experience to start with a win but I suffered a lot because I wanted to start well. I'm proud of it.

"I'm proud of my players because I never had any doubt about their commitment or their want to improve every day and work for it, and today they did their job.

"Today we've lived a great experience after 10 games without winning. It's something the team really needed. We know it's only one step but an important step.

"The difference was that we were solid. We didn't concede many chances. We got a clean sheet which is something important for us and that is the way."

Selles: Performance nowhere near what we expected

Southampton manager Ruben Selles: "We're disappointed, mainly at the performance we put in. It was nowhere near what we expected and that's my fault. The game plan was not good enough.

"The boys tried their best and in some situations we lacked a bit of aggression and that comes because we are not in the distance to apply the pressure. Next time we will be more ready.

"We are in a process and we are working hard to continue it. We know a defeat can come; the problem in the defeat is that we need to perform better. We can lose 1-0 but we need to give a different image. We need to be proud of what we do and today we were not near being proud of what we do."

Opta stats: Leeds win without conceding for first time since August

Leeds registered their first win without conceding in the competition since August (3-0 against Chelsea).

Southampton have lost 10 of their last 12 Premier League games (W2) and will end the day bottom of the league for the 69th time this season, 25 more than any other side.

Leeds remain unbeaten in nine Premier League home games against Southampton (W6 D3), since a 1-0 defeat in February 1998.

Jack Harrison has assisted 14 goals since Leeds' return to the Premier League in 2020, at least three more than any other current player for the Whites in that time.

Leeds now turn their attentions to the FA Cup, with a trip to Fulham on Tuesday; kick-off 7.45pm. Javi Gracia's side then travel to Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

Southampton's next game is also in the FA Cup, with League Two side Grimsby visiting St Mary's on Wednesday; kick-off 7.15pm. Saints then host Leicester in the Premier League on Saturday, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 5.30pm.