Leeds 1-1 West Brom: Luke Ayling earns point for hosts but wait continues for first Championship win of season

Leeds' wait for a first league win since April 4 went on after they came from behind to secure a 1-1 draw with West Brom.

Baggies boss Carlos Corberan, who spent three years at Elland Road, thought he had earned bragging rights over his old club thanks to Brandon Thomas-Asante's controversial opener, which came off his arm, early in the second half.

But Luke Ayling clinched the hosts a welcome point with his bullet header in an entertaining encounter under the lights in Yorkshire.

How Leeds were denied first Championship win

With forward Wilfried Gnonto absent again after handing in a written transfer request and Tyler Adams on his way to Bournemouth, Leeds boss Daniel Farke made two changes to his injury-hit side as big-money French striker Georginio Rutter made his first start of the season.

For the Baggies, Thomas-Asante returned to the starting line-up to lead the line.

It was a slow start in front of a raucous home crowd, with Sam Byram flashing a shot across the face of goal the only real action in the opening 10 minutes.

But you could tell the hosts, roared on by their vocal support, were up for it as Dan James forced Alex Palmer into a good low save after a deflection.

Albion were indebted to the woodwork as Leeds went agonisingly close. Jamie Shackleton's speculative effort took a wicked deflection off Cedric Kipre as it hit the base of the post.

When West Brom were finally presented with a decent chance Darnell Furlong fluffed his lines at the back post after being found by a deep Matty Phillips cross.

After the break, it was Albion's turn to be denied by the furniture. Leeds stopper Illan Meslier produced a super save to palm Jed Wallace's effort, after getting on the end of Thomas-Asante's drilled cross, onto the post.

But it was not long before the deadlock was broken by Thomas-Asante in the 52nd minute. It was a scrappy goal, but the visiting fans did not care.

Leeds failed to clear a near-post corner as Jayson Molumby's strike went through a sea of bodies before being diverted goalwards off the striker's arm.

Leeds upped the ante with time running out, with Palmer pulling off a stunning fingertip save to keep out a James thunderbolt which was destined for the top corner.

And it was the former Manchester United winger who created the equaliser as Ayling made a superb run to get on the end of James' cross and head home the 72nd-minute leveller.

The hosts almost led within the blink of an eye as Palmer made another smart stop, this time to keep out Joe Gelhardt.

Farke prepared for 'hell of a task' at Leeds

Leeds head coach Daniel Farke, whose side are searching for a first league win since the start of April, told Sky Sports: "It's a hell of a challenge. We were expecting to keep a few of our quality players.

"We also have a few injuries to our key players which is also unlucky.

"We had to wait so long for the financial restrictions to get some incomings so it's not been easy.

"Hopefully we can get better and better as the season goes. There were many encouraging signs today.

"It's a long road, a bumpy road, a hell of a task. If it was easy then everybody would do it and I'm looking forward to this challenge."

On the Albion goal, Farke added: "I wasn't aware their goal was handball. I was thinking it might be, but I was too far away to judge it.

"We can only concentrate on what we can influence and that's our performance.

"I only have compliments for the lads. I like this attitude, the lads never know when they are beaten.

"You have these periods in the season where you find it hard to win games so you have to make sure you don't lose.

"I'm pretty pleased with our performance. It would normally be enough for three points, but I'm pleased with our spirit and the comeback attitude."

Corberan: Draw was a fair result

West Brom head coach Carlos Corberan told Sky Sports: "I think it was a fair result. But we didn't use our attacking advantages as well as we could have.

"We put pressure on them, but we conceded chances with our mistakes which gave Leeds the mentality that they could hurt us.

"We scored the goal early in the second half and that made us more focused to defend the result.

"I liked how the team's intensity didn't decrease after we conceded the goal. We stayed concentrated and we reacted enough and didn't allow them to keep that momentum and attack us.

"I liked the reaction from the team, I liked the way we showed our personality early in the second half.

"But it is true that we need to avoid the mistakes and to take advantage when we're attacking to harm the opponent.

"I don't want to review the actions which may have been complicated for the referees.

"Maybe after we scored the goal we were too focused on defending and maybe we should have been more aggressive. That's the only thing that maybe I will review and tell my team in terms of managing the game better."

Both sides are back in action at 3pm next Saturday August 26. Leeds head to Ipswich, while West Brom host Middlesbrough.