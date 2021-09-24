Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

      Leeds vs West Ham: Premier League preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

      Leeds will be without Patrick Bamford and possibly five more first-team players; West Ham full-back Ryan Fredericks missing; follow Leeds vs West Ham in our dedicated live match blog; watch free match highlights on Sky Sports digital platforms and YouTube channel at 5.15pm

      Friday 24 September 2021 14:25, UK

      Patrick Bamford has extended his stay at the Yorkshire club until 2026
      Image: Patrick Bamford is still out for Leeds as they welcome West Ham

      Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Leeds vs West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

      Team news

      Leeds will be without Patrick Bamford and possibly five more first-team players for their home game against West Ham.

      Bamford has not recovered from the ankle injury that ruled him out of the midweek penalty shootout Carabao Cup win at Fulham, while Diego Llorente (muscle strain) and Robin Koch (pubis) remain sidelined.

      Fellow defender Patrick Struijk serves the final game of his three-match ban and Luke Ayling (knee) and Jack Harrison (Covid) face late fitness tests.

      Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa has praised the progress of West Ham ahead of Saturday's visit of the Hammers to Elland Road

      West Ham full-back Ryan Fredericks misses out with a groin problem.

      Fredericks suffered the injury early on during the midweek cup win at Manchester United and needs a scan to assess the extent of the damage.

      Michail Antonio returns in attack after being rested on Wednesday along with Lukasz Fabianski, Kurt Zouma, Declan Rice, Thomas Soucek and Said Benrahma.

      How to follow

      Follow Leeds vs West Ham in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel at 5.15pm.

      Last time out...

      FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the 1-1 draw between Newcastle and Leeds

      FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's win over West Ham

      Jones Knows Prediction

      West Ham did the double over Leeds last season and are perfectly suited to beating a Marcelo Bielsa led team.

      Leeds can be exposed when faced with dominant teams from set plays and ones that counter-attack clinically. The Hammers excel in both departments and are begging to be backed for the away win here.

      Along with Liverpool, no team has scored more goals from set pieces since the start of last season than the dangerous east Londoners (18) while West Ham also sit top of the charts for goals scored from "fast breaks" (8) as defined by Opta, which is a nerdy term for a counter-attack. David Moyes' men will arrive at Elland Road refreshed after resting key players in midweek and also in good spirits following the Carabao Cup win at Manchester United, which has backed up a strong start to the Premier League campaign.

      Meanwhile, Leeds are still finding the right balance in their unique style of play this season. Taking just three points from their opening five games is their worst start to a Premier League campaign but Bielsa won't be changing for anyone - this will be a bonkers encounter full of space and goalmouth action. And Leeds won't be helped by missing Diego Llorente, Robin Koch, Patrick Bamford, Raphina and Jack Harrison.

      I really like the look of West Ham to win, both teams to score and 30 or more shots in the match at 6/1 with Sky Bet.

      SCORE PREDICTION: 1-3

      Opta stats

      We take a look ahead to this weekend's action as Chelsea host Manchester City, Aston Villa travel to Manchester United and Arsenal & Tottenham face off in the North London derby
      • Leeds lost this exact fixture 2-1 last season - they've never lost consecutive home league games against West Ham in their history.
      • West Ham won both league meetings against Leeds last season, as many victories as they'd managed in their previous 28 against the Whites (D8 L18). They've not won three in a row against the Yorkshire side since August 1949 (a run of four).
      • Leeds are without a win so far this season (D3 L2) - only once in their history have they failed to win any of their first six games of a top-flight campaign, doing so in 1935-36.
      • Leeds have conceded five goals in their two home Premier League games this season, as many as they had in their previous nine at Elland Road.
      • West Ham's defeat against Manchester United last time out ended their seven-game unbeaten run in the Premier League (W4 D3). Since the start of last season, the Hammers have only lost consecutive league games twice - vs Newcastle and Arsenal in September 2020 and vs Newcastle and Chelsea in April.
