Leeds vs West Ham: Premier League preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Leeds vs West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

Team news

Leeds will be without Patrick Bamford and possibly five more first-team players for their home game against West Ham.

Bamford has not recovered from the ankle injury that ruled him out of the midweek penalty shootout Carabao Cup win at Fulham, while Diego Llorente (muscle strain) and Robin Koch (pubis) remain sidelined.

Fellow defender Patrick Struijk serves the final game of his three-match ban and Luke Ayling (knee) and Jack Harrison (Covid) face late fitness tests.

West Ham full-back Ryan Fredericks misses out with a groin problem.

Fredericks suffered the injury early on during the midweek cup win at Manchester United and needs a scan to assess the extent of the damage.

Michail Antonio returns in attack after being rested on Wednesday along with Lukasz Fabianski, Kurt Zouma, Declan Rice, Thomas Soucek and Said Benrahma.

How to follow

Last time out...

West Ham did the double over Leeds last season and are perfectly suited to beating a Marcelo Bielsa led team.

Leeds can be exposed when faced with dominant teams from set plays and ones that counter-attack clinically. The Hammers excel in both departments and are begging to be backed for the away win here.

Along with Liverpool, no team has scored more goals from set pieces since the start of last season than the dangerous east Londoners (18) while West Ham also sit top of the charts for goals scored from "fast breaks" (8) as defined by Opta, which is a nerdy term for a counter-attack. David Moyes' men will arrive at Elland Road refreshed after resting key players in midweek and also in good spirits following the Carabao Cup win at Manchester United, which has backed up a strong start to the Premier League campaign.

Meanwhile, Leeds are still finding the right balance in their unique style of play this season. Taking just three points from their opening five games is their worst start to a Premier League campaign but Bielsa won't be changing for anyone - this will be a bonkers encounter full of space and goalmouth action. And Leeds won't be helped by missing Diego Llorente, Robin Koch, Patrick Bamford, Raphina and Jack Harrison.

I really like the look of West Ham to win, both teams to score and 30 or more shots in the match at 6/1 with Sky Bet.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-3

Opta stats

