Leeds 2-1 West Ham: Brenden Aaronson and Joe Rodon score inside 15 minutes as Hammers' disaster season continues

West Ham's disastrous season continued as a devastatingly bad first 15 minutes proved critical in a 2-1 defeat to Leeds at Elland Road.

After a poor 2-0 loss at home to Brentford on Monday, Nuno Espirito Santo called for an improved performance in terms of effort. But not even West Ham's fiercest rivals could have scripted such a bad start.

The goals came from West Ham's usual deficiencies: crosses and corners. In Leeds' first attack after three minutes, Brenden Aaronson tapped home from close range as the hosts won two penalty-box duels in the air.

Then from Leeds' first corner of the game, Joe Rodon strutted past Lucas Paqueta and beat both Jean-Clair Todibo and Max Kilman in the air to nod home. It was the ninth goal West Ham have conceded from a corner this season, which has only lasted nine games so far.

Image: Joe Rodon put Leeds 2-0 up inside the first 15 minutes

Nuno could not believe his eyes and brought on Callum Wilson after 20 minutes for the injured Ollie Scarles, who was beaten far too easily for the first goal and was coming off anyway before his injury.

West Ham improved after that with an actual striker on the pitch, with Paqueta seeing a goal disallowed for a tight offside. But the Hammers were still booed off by their own fans at the break as they trudged down the tunnel situated right next to the away end.

Leeds had the better chances of the second period too, with Aaronson striking the crossbar with West Ham cut open far too easily from another counter-attack.

But when all hope was petering away, Mateus Fernandes scored his first Hammers goal - flicking on Jarrod Bowen's effort with his head - to set up a nervy finish ahead of four minutes added on. However, it was too little, too late.

The result moves Daniel Farke's side six points clear of the drop zone ahead of the weekend fixtures.

But for Nuno's West Ham, who have made their joint-worst start to a league season in terms of points, they remain second bottom and if Wolves beat Burnley on Saturday, the Hammers will drop to the foot of the Premier League table.

Player ratings: Leeds: Perri (7); Bogle (7), Rodon (8), Bijol (7), Gudmundsson (6); Ampadu (7), Longstaff (7), Tanaka (7); Aaronson (8), Okafor (7), Calvert-Lewin (6)



Subs: Justin (6), Harrison (6), Gruev (6), Nmecha (n/a), James (n/a)



West Ham: Areola (5); Scarles (3), Todibo (4), Kilman (4), Wan-Bissaka (5), Diouf (5); Soucek (4), Irving (4); Summerville (5), Bowen (6), Paqueta (5)



Subs: Wilson (5), Potts (6), Fernandes (6), Magassa (n/a), Walker-Peters (n/a)



Player of the Match: Joe Rodon (Leeds)

'West Ham just didn't turn up'

Former West Ham goalkeeper Rob Green on Friday Night Football:

"Where do we start? It was just a repeat from Monday night from the start. A shape we didn't understand, inverted full-backs on the wrong side. It didn't work on Monday and they went out and did the same, and it cost them for the goals.

"Again, they could have been four down at half-time. They just didn't turn up.

"I don't know how you could make five substitutions and have a better XI and a better shape than what you started the game with.

"Nothing makes sense. There's no joined-up thinking. The mistakes. You can go on and on.

"They didn't play well and they had chances. This isn't a good Leeds team in terms of the Premier League. Leeds didn't have to work hard for their chances.

"West Ham didn't play well and got some chances. You're looking at it and saying just turn up, perform the basics, get the fundamentals right and you'll give yourself a chance. They're not doing that right now."

